Delhi Metro to Resume Services from September 7 in Phased Manner, Confirms DMRC

After being closed from March 22 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, Delhi Metro has received approval from authorities to resume services from September 7 in a "calibrated manner", officials said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet said he was "glad" the metro services will resume operations in a phased manner.

I am glad that metro has been permitted to start its operations from 7 Sep in a phased manner. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 29, 2020

"As per the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under Unlock-4, the Delhi Metro will be resuming its services for public from September 7 onwards in a calibrated manner," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

Further details on the metro's functioning and its usage by the general public will be shared once a detailed SOP is issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in the next few days, the officials said.

The DMRC had last week said it is prepared to resume operations whenever directed by the government.