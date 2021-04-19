Delhi Metro to Run at Reduced Frequency During Curfew, Only Exempted Categories Allowed to Travel

Delhi Metro trains will run at a reduced frequency as the national capital goes under a complete lockdown from 10 pm on Monday to 5 am on April 26. In view of the exploding COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that the metro services in the peak hours of 8 am-10 am and 5pm-7 pm will be available at a frequency of 30 minutes. For the rest of the day, the Delhi Metro services will run at a frequency of 60 minutes.

Further, the Delhi Metro services can be availed only by those belonging to the categories exempted from the curfew restrictions on producing the valid ID cards, as per the latest order of the Arvind Kejriwal government.

During the curfew period, metro trains will run at a seating capacity of 50 per cent and no standing passenger will be allowed to travel. In its order, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said that public transport such as metro and buses with their 50 per cent capacity will be allowed to run. In taxis, not more than two people will be allowed.

Delhi on Sunday recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 per cent, which means every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive.

In an unprecedented crisis, not just in Delhi but in the entire nation, the health system has crumbled under the weight of new infections. “Delhi’s health system is unable to take more patients in big numbers,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told a virtual press briefing on Monday. “If a lockdown isn’t implemented now the situation will go beyond control,” he said.

