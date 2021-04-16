Delhi Metro to Run Every 15 Minutes During Weekend Lockdown: DMRC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday announced all metro trains will run at an interval of 15 minutes in view of the weekend lockdown in the national capital on April 17 and 18.

“In view of the curfew imposed by the Govt. for coming weekend for the containment of Covid-19, Metro services will be available with a headway of 15 min across the whole network on the weekend i.e, on 17th and 18th April 2021,” the DMRC tweeted.

In its order, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday said during the weekend curfew, the movement of people for wedding-related (up to 50 people) and funeral-related (up to 20 people) gatherings will be allowed. People going to airports, railway stations and lSBTs will be allowed to proceed on the production of valid tickets.

However, those going for vaccination will be required to apply for a curfew pass. Mediapersons have been exempted from the weekend curfew. People dealing in food, groceries, fruits, vegetables and dairy products will also have to seek a curfew pass for their movement.

Kejriwal said the reason behind the weekend curfew was that on these days, people often indulged in recreation and other such activities that could be “curtailed” and “curbed” without much inconvenience to them. “Therefore, the weekend curfew is being imposed to break the chain (of COVID-19) and prevent contact among people.

“But we will not allow any inconvenience to those involved in essential services like going to hospitals, railway stations or airports and also weddings. We will issue passes for their movement quickly and without harassment,” he said. The DDMA said public transport such as the metro, buses, autorickshaws and taxis will be allowed to function within the stipulated time for the transportation of only those who have been exempted from the weekend curfew.

The government has already imposed a night curfew in the city from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30 in a bid to check the spread of the coronavirus.

