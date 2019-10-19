Delhi Metro to Run Metrolite Trains Between Rithala and Narela Alongside Other Vehicles

Metrolite, a cheaper, smaller and slower urban rail transit system is set to ply from Rithala to Narela in the national capital as part of Delhi Metro's Phase IV project.

A lot similar to the normal Delhi Metro, Metrolite trains sports only three coaches and can accommodate around 300 passengers in one go.

The 22-km stretch will see trains running on a rail corridor that has been fenced on both sides, reported The Times of India. This is unlike similar rail projects that ply in other cities around the world, where the vehicle shares road space with other modes of transport.

Mangu Singh, the managing director of the DMRC said that even though the Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block and Inderlok-Inderprastha corridors of Phase IV of the Delhi Metro development were considered for the surface level Metrolite system, they will be getting regular metro corridors.

Singh added that they decided that Metrolite would have 100 percent right of way and same average speed as the metro. He added that the Metrolite will run on elevated sections or underpasses in places where there is no possibility of laying a dedicated corridor.

He further revealed that one of the major reasons of lowered cost is due to simpler infrastructure as going elevated or underground is a major project cost that can be avoided when running on the surface.

The reason cited by Singh to build dedicated corridors is because, in Delhi, it would not be possible to share road space since it would reduce the average speed of the train. Singh further added that the corridors and stations would be located in the middle of the road, which would be accessible through subways connected to the footpaths from the stations.

Singh further disclosed that the Delhi Development Authority will partially fund the project as the transportation system will provide much-needed connectivity to DDA's Narela sub-city.

