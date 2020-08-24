Delhi Metro Trains May Resume in 'Unlock-4' as MHA Considers CM's 'Virus Situation Improving' Assurance

Delhi metro trains may finally hit the tracks in the next phase of 'Unlock' as Ministry of Home Affairs prepare to release fresh guidelines, sources said on Monday. The Centre is likely to give its nod on recommendation of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had said that the metro serves should be resumed on a trial basis as the Covid-19 situation was improving in the city.

"I have requested the Centre that Delhi should be treated differently. Corona situation is improving in Delhi. If they do not want to run Metro trains in other cities, let it be so. But, in Delhi Metro train services should be started in a phased manner on a trial basis. We have raised this issue before the Centre many times, I hope the Centre will soon take a decision in this regard," he had said on Sunday.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation too had said that it is all set to resume the services and was just awaiting government nod.

"The DMRC shall be prepared to commence operations whenever directed by the government. All necessary guidelines in place to combat the spread of the Covid 19 virus shall be implemented and all efforts shall be made to make travel safe for our valued commuters," DMRC executive director Anuj Dayal said.