Delhi Metro Upgrades Baggage Scanning System at Several Stations. Details Inside

To further enhance and reinforce the X-Ray baggage Scanning System (X-BIS System) at the security frisking points of Metro stations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has started implementing highly advanced and state-of-the-art baggage scanners at its Metro stations in a stepwise way. This new system has already been installed at several stations. With the new scanner system, where the luggage can be thoroughly checked, it will be easier for the passengers to keep and lift the luggage and the time in scanning will also be reduced.

According to a report by Financial Express, the conveyor belt of the new system is faster, which allows goods to pass through it faster and takes less time for scanning. Delhi Metro Corporation is implementing the new scanning system at metro stations in a phased manner and soon they will be installed at all the stations. These advanced luggage scanners (X-BIS System) have the following main features:

Faster Baggage clearance: These sophisticated scanners will now be capable of handling up to 550 bags per hour, up from 350 bags per hour previously. The conveyor belt’s speed has been increased from 18 cm per second to 30 cm per second. This was done to alleviate the excessive traffic at the frisking locations, particularly during peak hours.

Enhanced surveillance and security: During the scanning, freshly installed large-screen monitors with high-resolution images will enable quick and accurate detection of any explosives, weapons threats, or other threats. Furthermore, the baggage inspection will be able to penetrate steel plates up to 35 mm thick with X-rays.

Audio/Video monitoring: A 360 angle camera will also be installed just above the baggage scanner. This camera will capture clear audio and video from the scanner system. This audio-video footage will come in handy in case of any untoward incident like theft or an argument between the security staff and passengers etc.

Inclined input/output conveyor: The X-BIS system will be upgraded to include a manually adjustable and extendable inclined conveyor belt system that may be lowered when loading baggage and raised at the output. This will make it easier for elderly passengers to load their luggage onto a low-level conveyer.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has so far replaced the old X-ray system at metro stations like Kashmiri Gate, AIIMS, Rajouri Garden, HUDA City Centre, Mayur Vihar Phase-1, Noida Sector-18 and Palam.

