Delhi Metro Violet Line Services Affected Due to Technical Snag, Commuters Face Hardship
The DMRC also tweeted to alert passengers about the delay, many of whom got down at various stations and took other modes of travel.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: Delhi Metro commuters travelling on the Violet Line faced hardship on Sunday morning as service on the corridor were affected due to some technical issues.
Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate station in Delhi to Raja Nahar Singh station in Faridabad.
"Service between Badarpur Border and Kashmere Gate stations have been affected due to some technical issues. We are looking into it," a senior official said.
"I travel from Sarita Vihar to Central Secretariat for work. The train was stopping for longer duration at each station and and at Lajpat Nagar station, the train just halted far too long, when the announcement was made about the delay.
"Many commuters alighted and took an auto-rickshaw to continue their journey. I also did the same to reach my workplace. But since it was morning, even autos were hard to come by," said Divya Sharma, a commuter.
Many other commuters also took to social media to share their experience.
