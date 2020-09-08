Delhi Metro Witnesses Rise in Ridership on Day 2 as Over 8,000 Take Yellow Line in the Morning

Delhi Metro witnessed a rise in ridership on the Yellow line during the morning shift on Tuesday as it recorded 8,300 passengers between 7 am and 11 am on the second day of resumption of services as compared to 7,500 on Monday.

"Passengers who travelled on the Yellow Line between 7am and 11am were nearly 8,300. Operations went smoothly," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

According to senior DMRC officials, the rise was due to more people becoming aware about the resumed metro services, the Hindustan Times reported. They, however, said that this was anticipated and thus the corporation was ready for it.

The Delhi Metro resumed services on Monday after 169 days of lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the Yellow line recording at least 7,500 passengers between 7am and 11am and nearly 8,000 passengers between 4 pm and 8.30 pm.

The Metro will further open operations in a graded manner. Services on the Blue and Pink line will be resumed on Wednesday.