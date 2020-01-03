Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Metro Yellow Line Services Delayed as Man Jumps in Front of Train at Ghitorni Station

In an other incident, a 55-year-old man, who was suffering from throat cancer, allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping in front of a train at Jhilmil Metro Station on the Delhi Metro's Red line, police said.

PTI

Updated:January 3, 2020, 3:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Metro Yellow Line Services Delayed as Man Jumps in Front of Train at Ghitorni Station
Image for representation. (PTI photo)

New Delhi: A 42-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at Ghitorni station on the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line on Friday, leading to brief delay in services, officials said.

Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

The deceased has been identified as Nitin Chandok, a resident of Saket, police said.

"Police received information about the incident at 11.55 am on Friday. The deceased used to work in a private organisation. The reason of the suicide is not known and no suicide note has been recovered from his possession," a senior police officer said.

Services were delayed on the Sultanpur-Huda City Centre section of the Yellow Line due to the incident, DMRC officials said.

"Delay in services between Sultanpur and Huda City Centre due to a passenger on track at Ghitorni. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted soon after the incident.

The normal services were resumed after 10-15 minutes delay, officials said.

In an other incident, a 55-year-old man, who was suffering from throat cancer, allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping in front of a train at Jhilmil Metro Station on the Delhi Metro's Red line, police said.

However, the driver applied breaks on time and the train stopped before hitting him.

Police said they received information about the incident at around 11.20 am. The man, identified as Kishan Lal, is a resident of Nand Nagri.

Lal is suffering from throat cancer for past six years, they added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram