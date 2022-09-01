CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AsiaCup2022#KoffeeWithKaran#Ganeshotsav
Home » News » India » Delhi Metro's Blue Line Services Delayed Due to Passenger on Track at Tilak Nagar Station
1-MIN READ

Delhi Metro's Blue Line Services Delayed Due to Passenger on Track at Tilak Nagar Station

PTI

Last Updated: September 01, 2022, 11:24 IST

New Delhi, India

The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi and Noida City Centre, with a branch line at Yamuna Bank till Vaishali. (Image: News18)

The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi and Noida City Centre, with a branch line at Yamuna Bank till Vaishali. (Image: News18)

The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi and Noida City Centre, with a branch line at Yamuna Bank till Vaishali

Services have been delayed on the Blue Line of Delhi Metro on Thursday due to a “passenger on track” at Tilak Nagar station, officials said. The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi and Noida City Centre, with a branch line at Yamuna Bank till Vaishali.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also took to Twitter to alert the commuters about the delay. “Blue Line Update Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali due to passenger on track at Tilak Nagar. Normal service on all other lines,” the DMRC tweeted.

Further details from the DMRC and police authorities were awaited.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:September 01, 2022, 11:24 IST
last updated:September 01, 2022, 11:24 IST