CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Euro2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Delhi Metro's Blue Line Services Disrupted Again, Trains Run Slow Between Dwarka Sec 9-21
1-MIN READ

Delhi Metro's Blue Line Services Disrupted Again, Trains Run Slow Between Dwarka Sec 9-21

Representational photo

Representational photo

The Blue Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.

Delhi Metro commuters on Thursday had to wait longer due to slow movement of trains on its Blue Line. "

Slow movement of trains between Dwarka Sector 9 and Dwarka Sector 21. Normal service on all other lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet.

There was also a brief delay in metro services on DMRC's Blue Line on Wednesday morning due to a signalling issue.

The Blue Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.

RELATED NEWS

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 01, 2021, 12:18 IST