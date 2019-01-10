English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Metro's Latest Destination is Facebook, Next Stop Instagram
The DMRC had officially launched an account on Twitter on December 20 last year. It has nearly 4,300 followers since the launch of the handle.
New Delhi: Commuters can now connect with the Delhi Metro on Facebook too, as the DMRC Wednesday opened its official account on the social networking site.
A senior official of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said this was yet another step to reach out to riders and vice versa.
"We already have a Twitter handle and now we are on Facebook too -- www.facebook.com/officialdmrc -- and, soon we want to make a debut on Instagram too. We look forward to valuable feedback from people," he said.
"Opening new doors! Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is now on Facebook," the DMRC wrote in a post on the social networking site.
The current operational length of the Delhi Metro is 327 km with 236 stations, with an average daily ridership of about 28 lakh.
