Delhi Metro’s Red Line Extension That Will Connect Dilshad Garden With Ghaziabad Gets Cabinet Nod

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the extension of Delhi Metro corridor from Dilshad Garden to New Bus Adda Ghaziabad.The total distance of the extended line will be 9.41 kilometers and it will connect residents of Ghaziabad with various parts of Delhi-NCR."The total cost of the line is about Rs1,710 crore, along with a grant by the Centre. The rolling stock is being provided by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and land has been provided free of cost by the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA)," a senior official was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.The approval was given at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The Union cabinet has approved the extension of Delhi Metro corridor from Dilshad Gardern to New Bus Adda Ghaziabad," said a statement by the government.The entirely elevated section will comprise eight stations: Rajendra Nagar, Mohan Nagar, Shyam Park Arthala, Shahid Nagar, Raj Bagh, Hindon River and New Bus Adda.Currently the 25.09 km-long Red Line operates between Rithala and Dilshad Garden. After opening of this new section, the entire Red Line span will become 34.50 km.The stations of this corridor have been specially designed with the station buildings on either side of the road and the platform on the central verge along the viaduct. The platforms are not a part of the station buildings, the DMRC said.