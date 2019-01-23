English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Metro’s Red Line Extension That Will Connect Dilshad Garden With Ghaziabad Gets Cabinet Nod
The total distance of the extended line will be 9.41 kilometers and it will connect residents of Ghaziabad with various parts of Delhi-NCR.
Representative image (File photo/ Twitter)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the extension of Delhi Metro corridor from Dilshad Garden to New Bus Adda Ghaziabad.
The total distance of the extended line will be 9.41 kilometers and it will connect residents of Ghaziabad with various parts of Delhi-NCR.
“The total cost of the line is about Rs1,710 crore, along with a grant by the Centre. The rolling stock is being provided by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and land has been provided free of cost by the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA),” a senior official was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.
The approval was given at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The Union cabinet has approved the extension of Delhi Metro corridor from Dilshad Gardern to New Bus Adda Ghaziabad," said a statement by the government.
The entirely elevated section will comprise eight stations: Rajendra Nagar, Mohan Nagar, Shyam Park Arthala, Shahid Nagar, Raj Bagh, Hindon River and New Bus Adda.
Currently the 25.09 km-long Red Line operates between Rithala and Dilshad Garden. After opening of this new section, the entire Red Line span will become 34.50 km.
The stations of this corridor have been specially designed with the station buildings on either side of the road and the platform on the central verge along the viaduct. The platforms are not a part of the station buildings, the DMRC said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The total distance of the extended line will be 9.41 kilometers and it will connect residents of Ghaziabad with various parts of Delhi-NCR.
“The total cost of the line is about Rs1,710 crore, along with a grant by the Centre. The rolling stock is being provided by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and land has been provided free of cost by the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA),” a senior official was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.
The approval was given at a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The Union cabinet has approved the extension of Delhi Metro corridor from Dilshad Gardern to New Bus Adda Ghaziabad," said a statement by the government.
#Cabinet approves the extension of #DelhiMetro corridor from Dilshad Garden to New Bus Adda Ghaziabad. The total distance of the extended line will be 9.41 km: Union Minister @rsprasad @OfficialDMRC pic.twitter.com/2rK3I1pNNU— PIB India (@PIB_India) 23 January 2019
The entirely elevated section will comprise eight stations: Rajendra Nagar, Mohan Nagar, Shyam Park Arthala, Shahid Nagar, Raj Bagh, Hindon River and New Bus Adda.
Currently the 25.09 km-long Red Line operates between Rithala and Dilshad Garden. After opening of this new section, the entire Red Line span will become 34.50 km.
The stations of this corridor have been specially designed with the station buildings on either side of the road and the platform on the central verge along the viaduct. The platforms are not a part of the station buildings, the DMRC said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pixar's First Woman Directed Short 'Bao' is Special and Not Just for the Oscar Nomination
- Shahid Kapoor Gets Candid About His Marriage to Mira in New Interview, Admits He is a 'Cradle-snatcher'
- New 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Launched in India for Rs 4.19 Lakh, Gets 7 Variants
- Xiaomi Foldable Phone Teased by Co-Founder Lin Bin: Watch Video
- Maruti Suzuki WagonR Receives 12,000 Bookings Prior to Launch
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results