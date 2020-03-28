Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Minister Hits the Streets, Urges Migrant Workers Not to Leave City

The social justice minister reached the Anand Vihar area around 12:30 pm and addressed migrant workers, labourers and daily wagers, who usually come to Delhi in search of a livelihood, with the help of a mic installed in his car.

PTI

Updated:March 28, 2020, 3:32 PM IST
Homeless and impoverished Indians eat a meal distributed by the Delhi government in New Delhi. (AP Photo)

New Delhi: Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam hit the streets in the national capital on Saturday to urge lockdown-hit migrant workers not to leave the city.

The social justice minister reached the Anand Vihar area around 12:30 pm and addressed migrant workers, labourers and daily wagers, who usually come to Delhi in search of a livelihood, with the help of a mic installed in his car.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent me here. I appeal to you please don't leave Delhi, please return to your places," he said.

The minister said the Delhi government has made arrangements to give them shelter and free food.

"You will be given free food in nearby schools. Those who don't have a place to live can stay in night shelters," he said.

With the 21-day lockdown enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus leaving them without work and food, thousands of migrant workers, daily wagers and labourers from different states have started walking back home as public transport remains off the roads.

According to official data, Delhi has around 15 lakh migrant daily wage workers.

