Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam Inaugurates 2-day Camp to Redress Disability-related Issues
Around 230 people attended the camp to sign up for artificial limbs, disability certificates, DTC and railway passes and identity cards authorised by sub-divisional magistrates.
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and AAP MLA Somnath Bharti on Thursday inaugurated a two-day camp in Malviya Nagar for redressal of issues related to disability cards, artificial limbs and other services.
The Delhi Transport Corporation, Northern Railways, Institute of Physically Handicapped, Department of Inclusive Education, Vocational Rehabilitation Center for Handicapped and Viklang Sahara Samiti participated in the camp organised at Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital to provide various services.
For employment and training purposes, 17 people registered for vocational rehabilitation center
