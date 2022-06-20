Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain Admitted to Hospital Following Complaints of Backaches, Palpitation; Condition Stable

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, who made headlines last month for his arrest by ED in a money laundering case was reportedly admitted to the LNJP Hospital on Monday after he complained of palpitations and backaches.

As per reports, the 57-year-old minister was brought from Tihar Jail to GB Pant Hospital first, and then shifted to the LNJP Hospital. Doctors noted his health condition is now stable.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). In April, the ED had attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore to Jain’s family and companies “beneficially owned and controlled” by him as part of the probe. He is being probed by the agency on charges of alleged hawala dealings.

Earlier on Friday, the Enforcement Directorate carried out searches at multiple locations in the national capital region (NCR) in connection with a money laundering case involving Delhi cabinet minister Satyendar Kumar Jain.

As per available information, ten residential and business premises were searched by agency officials. Some of the premises are allegedly linked to associates of Jain, reports claimed.

Jain Denied Bail

Last week, a court in the national capital denied bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader. The order was pronounced by Special Judge Geetanjali Goel who had reserved her order on the bail plea on June 14.

In the 81 pages order, the Judge observed that as the matter is still at the stage of investigation and since Jain enjoys an influential position, it could not be ruled out that he could influence the witnesses.

The money laundering case is based upon an FIR registered by the CBI against the minister and other individuals in the year 2017, under the Prevention of Corruption Act, wherein it was alleged that during the period February 2015 to May 2017, the minister had acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The CBI had then filed a charge sheet in December 2018 against Jain.

