Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain Sent to 14-day Judicial Custody in Money Laundering Case; Bail Hearing Tomorrow

A Delhi court on Monday sent Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain to a judicial custody for 14 days. The hearing on the bail plea of the Delhi minister will be conducted tomorrow.

A court on Thursday had extended Jain’s custody by four days till June 13 on the ED’s application that sought his further custody for five more days.

The Enforcement Directorate had last week seized cash amounting to Rs 2.85 crore, 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg from unexplained sources besides incriminating documents, digital records during raids at the premises of the arrested Delhi Minister and others.

Jain was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The money laundering case against the AAP minister stems from an August 2017 FIR filed by the CBI against him and others on charges of alleged possession of disproportionate assets (DA). A charge sheet was filed by the CBI in December, 2018 stating that the alleged DA was to the tune of Rs 1.47 crore, about 217 per cent more than his known sources of income, during 2015-17.

