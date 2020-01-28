Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Minorities Body Lodges Complaint With CEO Against BJP Leaders for 'Provocative' Statements

These provocative and totally baseless statements not only vitiate the atmosphere and try to polarise the voters using lies, these might easily lead to riots on the streets, DMC Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan said in the complaint.

PTI

Updated:January 28, 2020, 11:14 PM IST
Representative image/PTI

New Delhi: The Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the city's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) against BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, his cabinet colleague Anurag Thakur and MP Parvesh Verma, accusing them of making "provocative" statements while campaigning for the February 8 Assembly polls in the national capital.

These "provocative and totally baseless statements" not only "vitiate" the atmosphere and try to "polarise" the voters using lies, these might easily lead to "riots" on the streets, DMC Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan said in the complaint.

"Since you are the legal authority in Delhi to check such illegal behaviour, it is our earnest request to you to take cognisance of these provocative statements and punish the culprits suitably by stopping them from campaigning, cancelling candidature of candidates and filing FIRs," the complaint read.

It also named the BJP candidate from the Model Town constituency, Kapil Mishra.

In the complaint, Khan said the issue of "illegal mosques" on government land, raised by Verma, was probed by an enquiry committee of the DMC and found to be false.

