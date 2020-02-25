Delhi Minorities Commission Demands Imposition of Curfew in Violence-hit Areas
In a letter to Dlehi L-G Anil Baijal, DMC chairman Zafarul Islam Khan expressed apprehension that violence may escalate after departure of the visiting US president Donald Trump.
Heavy security deployed in New Delhi's Maujpur area on Tuesday. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Delhi Minorities Commission on Tuesday appealed to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for imposition of curfew in violence-affected areas, after 10 people were killed in clashes and arson over the new citizenship law.
In a letter to Baijal, DMC chairman Zafarul Islam Khan expressed apprehension that violence may escalate after departure of the visiting US president Donald Trump.
"The situation may worsen tomorrow after President Trump leaves tonight. Please treat this as urgent as any delay will result in more loss of lives and damage," Khan said in his letter demanding imposition of curfew in the violence-hit areas.
He also requested the Lt Governor to direct the police to check violence and take action against those involved in it.
Khan also issued a notice to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Northeast district for sending more forces to the affected areas.
The DMC has also asked the DCP Northeast to file his reply and action taken report on a number of connected issues, and help people wishing to leave the area and escort injured to reach nearby hospitals, he said.
The Delhi Police on Tuesday said 10 people, including one policeman, have been killed in the violence in northeast Delhi and they are responding to incidents involving anti-social elements. Fifty-six police personnel and 130 civilians were injured so far, they said.
