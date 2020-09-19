Delhi Minorities Commission Member Dies Due To COVID-19

New Delhi: A member of the Delhi Minorities Commission has died due to COVID-19, chairman of the panel Zakir Khan said on Saturday. Aam Aadmi Party leader Dilip Pandey condoled the death of Kawaljeet Singh in a tweet and called him as an old friend. “Singh, around 60 years old, was admitted to Balak Ram hospital over ten days ago after (getting) infected with coronavirus. He died there on Friday,” Khan told PTI. Singh became a member of the Delhi Minorities Commission last month.

