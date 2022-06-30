CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Agnipath#MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis#PlasticBan#TelanganaBoardResult
Home » News » India » Delhi Monsoons: First Showers of the Season Brings Traffic Snarls, Water Logging with it
1-MIN READ

Delhi Monsoons: First Showers of the Season Brings Traffic Snarls, Water Logging with it

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said that the Delhi government is ready to combat water logging.(Representational/Photo: PTI)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said that the Delhi government is ready to combat water logging.(Representational/Photo: PTI)

PWD is monitoring 10 critical water logging areas in Delhi 24x7 from a central control room that has been set, with the help of CCTV cameras

As Delhi received its first monsoon showers on Thursday morning, providing respite from the oppressive heat, woes began for commuters as they battled traffic snarls and water logging.

The Delhi Traffic Police, through a tweet, asked commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

“As per IMD report, Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds’ would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly,” the traffic police tweeted.

Several parts of Delhi like ITO, Barapullah, Ring Road and the capital borders, specially Delhi-Noida border, Chilla Border, UP Gate, Delhi-Gurugram road experienced heavy traffic as rains lashed the national capital.

Waterlogging was reported near Pragati Maidan, Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Vinod Nagar, Pul Prahaladpur underpass, IP Estate in front of WHO building, under Zakhira flyover, Jahangirpuri Metro station, Loni Road roundabout and Azadpur market underpass.

Earlier this month, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said the Delhi government is ready to combat water logging on a war footing and it is focussing on solving the problem with micro planning.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has set up a Central Control Room from where 10 critical water logging sites in Delhi are being monitored 24×7 through CCTV cameras.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Tags
first published:June 30, 2022, 14:06 IST