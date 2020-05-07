INDIA

1-MIN READ

Delhi, Mumbai, 6 Other Cities Hold Key to Fight Against Covid-19

A policeman raises his baton to manage the crowd outside a wine shop after authorities permitted sale of liquor with certain restrictions, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the country rose to 1,783 while the number of cases climbed to 52,952.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 6:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad are among the cities that hold the key to India's fight against the coronavirus pandemic as these cities account for the majority of COVID-19 cases, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Thursday.


"Cities which hold the key to India's fight against COVID-19: Mumbai accounting for 20 per cent, Delhi ~11%, Ahmedabad is around 9%, Pune around 4%, Chennai~ 4%, Indore around 3%, Thane also close to 3% & Jaipur around 2.5%. Testing, contact-tracing, & community surveillance critical," Kant said in a tweet.


