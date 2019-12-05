Delhi, Mumbai, Agra Among World's 100 Most Popular City Destinations in 2019

A UK-based global market research company Euromonitor International has named three Indian states in its recent list of top 100 World's Most Popular City Destinations in 2019. The list includes 100 popular city destinations from all around the world.

Interestingly, a total of seven Indian cities have made it to the list. These include New Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore and Agra. More significantly, all seven cities have improved their ranking as compared to the last year’s ranking.

In the recent listings, Delhi has been ranked in 11th position. As mentioned in a separate blog, the Indian capital city is expected to become the 8th most popular city with international visitors in 2019. Mumbai, on number 14, has again made to the list and is expected to move up one spot in 2019.

The city with the Taj Mahal, Agra is holding the 26th spot on the list. The forecast expects it to improve its ranking by eight spots in 2019.

While Chennai is on 36th rank, it is followed by ‘Pink city' Jaipur on the 39th position. Kolkata is currently at number 76, while Bengaluru is ranked 100th on the list.

The top 4 out of five countries are from Asia. Hong Kong has remained as the Most Popular City Destination, with rank 1. Following it are Bangkok, London, Macau and Singapore.

