  Delhi, Mumbai News LIVE Updates: Last Day of Budget Session Today; Water Shortage in Mumbai as Tankers on Strike

Live now

Delhi, Mumbai News LIVE Updates: Water tankers in Mumbai went on strike on February 9, and several malls, hotels, clubs, hospitals, etc have been facing a shortage

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 08:02 IST

New Delhi, India

The opposition parties are also likely to meet near the Gandhi statue in Parliament on Friday and raise the Adani issue. (File photo/AFP)
Delhi, Mumbai News LIVE Updates: The first part of the Parliament’s Budget Session ends today. The session has been mired with confrontation between the ruling BJP and the Opposition with a united attack by the Opposition on the Adani issue. In other news, a fire broke out in a factory in Delhi’s Karampura area last night and 27 fire tenders are present at the spot. Water tankers in Mumbai went on strike on February 9, and several malls, hotels, clubs, hospitals, etc have been facing a shortage. Read today’s latest news updates from across cities in India, crisp and fresh, on Newscom. Read More

Feb 13, 2023 08:02 IST

Mumbai News LIVE Updates: Some Face Water Shortage as Tankers Go On Strike

Water tankers in Mumbai went on strike on February 9, and several malls, hotels, clubs, hospitals, etc have been facing a shortage. The tankers launched a strike following a police circular warning of FIRs against those who are not following new rules set by the Central Ground Water Authority, which tanker owners said are not feasible, as per Times of India. 

Feb 13, 2023 07:58 IST

Delhi News LIVE: Fire in Factory in Karampura Area, 27 Fire Tenders on Spot

A fire broke out in a factory near Moti Nagar Police Station in Karampura area last night. 27 fire tenders are present at the spot. Firefighting operations are underway, reported ANI.

Feb 13, 2023 07:55 IST

Delhi Latest News: 15-year-old Dies after Falling into Elevator Shaft

A 15-year-old boy died in Delhi after he accidentally slipped and fell into an elevator shaft on the second floor of a factory. The boy was crushed when the elevator came up from the ground floor.

Feb 13, 2023 07:54 IST

Delhi News LIVE Updates: Last Day of Budget Session Today

The first part of the Parliament’s Budget Session ends today. The session has been mired with confrontation between the ruling BJP and the Opposition with a united attack by the Opposition on the Adani issue.

Even as the first part of the Budget Session comes to an end, the Opposition plans to continue its attack on the ruling BJP outside the Parliament. In a rare show of unity, the Opposition was united in attacking the government on the Adani issue and despite the pressure the government refused to allow a discussion. The strongest attack on the PM and government came from Rahul Gandhi where he accused the PM of personally helping Adani. The PM, however, hit back at the Congress and Opposition saying it’s the ED which has brought them together and that he alone has become a problem for them.

Mumbai Latest News

Senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur will visit Mumbai on Monday to shore up the BJP’s fortunes in Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha seat, currently held by Rahul Shewale of the Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde faction. The Union minister for Information and Broadcasting, and Sports will tour six assembly constituencies under the Lok Sabha seat and hold meetings with the district core committee to assess the political situation in the region, where elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are long overdue, a BJP leader said on Sunday.

Bengaluru Latest News

In Bengaluru, 50 police complaints and two first information reports (FIR) have been filed by Dalit organisations, after students of the Jain deemed-to-be University staged a play that allegedly made offensive remarks against Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Dalits. Six students, who were part of the skit, have been suspended by the university’s management.

