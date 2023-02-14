Delhi, Mumbai News LIVE: Delhi HC Halts Demolition in Mehrauli till Hearing Today; IITB Orders Probe into Dalit Student's suicide

Read more

Delhi News

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayoral election in Delhi was postponed yet again as the Supreme Court on Monday observed that nominated members of the civic body cannot vote in the polls. The polls were scheduled for February 16 after it was stalled thrice due to the AAP-BJP fight after results of the civic polls were announced on December 7. A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud noted that the constitutional provision is “very clear” on the voting rights of nominated members and posted the hearing on a plea filed by AAP mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi seeking early holding of the mayoral poll for Friday. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain, appearing for the office of Delhi lieutenant governor, said the February 16 poll would be postponed to a date after February 17.

On a slightly happier note, the national capital on Monday logged a 24-hour average AQI of 135, the lowest since October 13 last year, owing to chilly winds that swept through the city dispersing the pollutants. The cold northwesterly winds — blowing up to a speed of 48 kmph — from the mountainous regions led to a drop in temperatures.

The weather department has forecast a mainly clear sky with strong surface winds and occasional gusty winds for Tuesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 26 degrees Celsius and 12 degrees Celsius respectively on Tuesday.

Mumbai News

The IIT-Bombay has constituted a committee to investigate the matter of the alleged suicide of an 18-year-old Dalit student on campus after the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC-IITB) on Monday pointed fingers at the institution for various lapses vis-a-vis pupils hailing from non-urban areas and belonging to SC/ST categories.

In its first reaction, the IIT-B said: “It is unfortunate that such a loss could not be prevented despite the efforts of the Institute and Student Mentors to support our students. A committee has been constituted to investigate the incident.”

Meanwhile, no new COVID-19 case or death linked to the infection was reported on Monday in Mumbai, keeping the overall tally and the toll unchanged at 11,55,293 and 19,747, respectively, said the city civic body. The number of recovered patients also remained static at 11,35,515 with no new addition to the count in the past 24 hours, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said.

As per the bulletin, the city now has 31 active cases. Mumbai’s coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent, while the case doubling rate was 1,88,248 days, it said.

