Full List of All 75 Coronavirus-Affected Districts Under Lockdown Till March 31

New Delhi: The central government on Sunday essentially put the entire urban India on lockdown till the end of March as it ramped up efforts to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

A list of 75 affected districts showed that all seven districts in Delhi as well as metro cities of Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata will be under lockdown.

The decisions were taken at a high-level meeting of chief secretaries of all states and the cabinet secretary and the principal secretary to the prime minister, officials said on Sunday.

The districts where lockdown was announced are from states that include Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. State governments will issue orders allowing only essential services to operate in these 75 districts with confirmed COVID-19 cases or casualties, a Union Home Ministry official said.

Here is a state and union territory-wise breakdown of the 75 districts that will go under lockdown:

Andhra Pradesh: Prakasam, Vijaywada and Vizag

Chandigarh: Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh: Raipur

Delhi: Central, East Delhi, North Delhi, North West Delhi, North East Delhi, South Delhi and West Delhi

Gujarat: Kutchh, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad

Haryana: Faridabad, Sonepat, Panchkula, Panipat and Gurugram

Himachal Pradesh: Kangra

Jammu & Kashmir: Srinagar and Jammu

Karnataka: Bangalore, Chikkaballapura, Mysore, Kodagu and Kalaburgi

Kerala: Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasargod, Kottayam, Mallapuram, Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur

Ladakh: Kargil and Leh

Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur

Maharashtra: Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Mumbai Sub-Urb, Pune, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane and Yavatmal

Odisha: Khurda

Puducherry: Mahe

Punjab: Hoshiarpur, SAS Nagar and SBS Nagar

Rajasthan: Bilwara, Jhunjhunu, Sikar and Jaipur

Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Erode and Kanchipurum

Telangana: Bhadradri Kothagudam, Hyderabad, Medchai, Ranga reddy and Sanga Reddy

Uttar Pradesh: Agra, GB Nagar, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Lakhimpur Kheri and Lucknow

Uttarakhand: Dehradun

West Bengal: Kolkata and North 24 Parganas

The officials stressed that these steps were vital to end the chain of transmission.

It was agreed that there was an urgent need to extend the restrictions on the movement of non-essential passenger transport, including interstate transport buses, till March 31 to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19, they said.

The state governments may expand the list depending on their assessment of the situation.

In the meeting, it was decided to suspend all train services till March 31, including sub-urban rail services. However, goods trains are exempted. All metro rail services were also suspended till March 31, the officials said.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 341 while the death toll climbed to seven on Sunday.

