Full List of All 75 Coronavirus-Affected Districts Under Lockdown Till March 31
State governments will issue orders allowing only essential services to operate in these 75 districts with confirmed COVID-19 cases or casualties, a Union Home Ministry official said.
New Delhi: The central government on Sunday essentially put the entire urban India on lockdown till the end of March as it ramped up efforts to curtail the spread of coronavirus.
A list of 75 affected districts showed that all seven districts in Delhi as well as metro cities of Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata will be under lockdown.
The decisions were taken at a high-level meeting of chief secretaries of all states and the cabinet secretary and the principal secretary to the prime minister, officials said on Sunday.
The districts where lockdown was announced are from states that include Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. State governments will issue orders allowing only essential services to operate in these 75 districts with confirmed COVID-19 cases or casualties, a Union Home Ministry official said.
Here is a state and union territory-wise breakdown of the 75 districts that will go under lockdown:
Andhra Pradesh: Prakasam, Vijaywada and Vizag
Chandigarh: Chandigarh
Chhattisgarh: Raipur
Delhi: Central, East Delhi, North Delhi, North West Delhi, North East Delhi, South Delhi and West Delhi
Gujarat: Kutchh, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad
Haryana: Faridabad, Sonepat, Panchkula, Panipat and Gurugram
Himachal Pradesh: Kangra
Jammu & Kashmir: Srinagar and Jammu
Karnataka: Bangalore, Chikkaballapura, Mysore, Kodagu and Kalaburgi
Kerala: Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, Kasargod, Kottayam, Mallapuram, Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur
Ladakh: Kargil and Leh
Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur
Maharashtra: Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Mumbai Sub-Urb, Pune, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane and Yavatmal
Odisha: Khurda
Puducherry: Mahe
Punjab: Hoshiarpur, SAS Nagar and SBS Nagar
Rajasthan: Bilwara, Jhunjhunu, Sikar and Jaipur
Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Erode and Kanchipurum
Telangana: Bhadradri Kothagudam, Hyderabad, Medchai, Ranga reddy and Sanga Reddy
Uttar Pradesh: Agra, GB Nagar, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Lakhimpur Kheri and Lucknow
Uttarakhand: Dehradun
West Bengal: Kolkata and North 24 Parganas
The officials stressed that these steps were vital to end the chain of transmission.
It was agreed that there was an urgent need to extend the restrictions on the movement of non-essential passenger transport, including interstate transport buses, till March 31 to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19, they said.
The state governments may expand the list depending on their assessment of the situation.
In the meeting, it was decided to suspend all train services till March 31, including sub-urban rail services. However, goods trains are exempted. All metro rail services were also suspended till March 31, the officials said.
The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 341 while the death toll climbed to seven on Sunday.
