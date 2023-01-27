Delhi, Mumbai LIVE Updates: Min Temperature Expected to Drop in National Capital, 15% Power Tariff Hike Proposed by MSEDCL in Mumbai

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: January 27, 2023, 08:38 IST
New Delhi, India
Delhi, Mumbai LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers. As you head out to work, we bring you news, in a glance, that may affect you. The blog will focus on metropolitan cities like Delhi and Mumbai, and will also cover key developments in other cities as well. News18 will begin the day with a good news for both the capitals.
Some residential consumers in Mumbai might witness a hike in their power bills as the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) on Thursday issued a public notice to propose a tariff hike of upto 15% for residential consumers from April. Read More
The six-day mega event “Bharat Parv” was inaugurated today at Red Fort lawns by the Union Minister for Culture, Tourism GK Reddy, said a press release by the Ministry of Tourism. Reddy unveiled the Incredible India digital calendar of the Ministry of Tourism at the event. The theme of the Calendar for 2023 is “The Incredible Festivals of India”, added the press release.
#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu hosted the ‘At-Home’ reception on the occasion of Republic Day at Rashtrapati Bhavan yesterday
(Video source: Rashtrapati Bhavan) pic.twitter.com/o1LaSCtXnC
— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023
A 44-year-old autorickshaw driver was allegedly stabbed to death in Dwarka’s Sector-13 area early on Thursday, police said. It is suspected that two people, who might have been present in the autorickshaw, were involved in the incident, they said. The victim has been identified as Anar Singh, a resident of Munirka. He suffered a stab injury on his neck, police said. The police received information regarding the stabbing around 2 am on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.
Mumbai | Cooling operation underway at RA Residency tower, Dadar East area, where a fire broke out last night. The building’s fire fighting system is not in working condition, says BMC.
— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023
According to IMD, rain is likely in the national capital, adjoining areas and other parts of northwest India as western disturbances may impact from January 28. Delhi can also witness heavy rains on January 29, 30 with temperatures dropping in the Himalayas, triggering rain and snowfall.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that Mumbai was chillier than usual as it remained about five degree cooler than normal Wednesday, keeping with the trend of the past few days. The maximum temperature in the city Wednesday was 26 degree Celsius and the minimum was 15.6 degree Celsius. Weather experts, however, said the city will get warmer in two days but experience another dip over the weekend.
In Delhi, minimum temperatures are expected to drop over two days with overcast conditions prevailing in the city. The minimum temperature settled at 12.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the highest this month so far, the weather department said.
Some residential consumers in Mumbai might witness a hike in their power bills as the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) on Thursday issued a public notice to propose a tariff hike of upto 15% for residential consumers from April. According to a Times of India report, over 2 crore residential consumers in parts of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Vasai-Virar and rest of Maharashtra might see a huge burden as the power company has also proposed further 15% hikes in tariff in 2024-25.
A major fire broke out on the 22nd floor of a high-rise building and later spread in other parts of the structure in Dadar in Central Mumbai on Thursday night, a Fire Brigade official said. No casualties were reported, he said. The blaze erupted in a closed flat around 8.30 pm on the 22nd floor of the 42-storey residential tower, R A Residency, said the official. The cause of the fire, which was confined to an electric panel on the 42nd floor of the building, was not immediately known, he said.
According to a Times of India report, over 2 crore residential consumers in parts of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Vasai-Virar and rest of Maharashtra might see a huge burden as the power company has also proposed further 15% hikes in tariff in 2024-25.
A major fire broke out on the 22nd floor of a high-rise building and later spread in other parts of the structure in Dadar in Central Mumbai on Thursday night, a Fire Brigade official said. No casualties were reported and the blaze erupted in a closed flat around 8.30 pm on the 22nd floor of the 42-storey residential tower, R A Residency, news agency PTI quoted the official as saying.
In Delhi, minimum temperatures are expected to drop over two days with overcast conditions prevailing in the city. The minimum temperature settled at 12.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the highest this month so far, the weather department said.
Meanwhile, a man was arrested for allegedly falsely tweeting that a flight going from Dubai to Jaipur had been hijacked, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday.
Moti Singh Rathore, a resident of Nagaur in Rajasthan, arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after a Dubai-Jaipur was diverted to Delhi due to bad weather, Deputy Commissioner of Police (airport) Ravi Kumar Singh said.
Mumbai reported one Covid case on Thursday, which took its overall infection tally to 11,55,242, a civic health official said. As nobody succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, the fatality count remained unchanged at 19,747, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.
In the national capital, season’s best air quality was recorded on Wednesday with the 24-hour average air quality index settling at 160 at 4 pm. This is the best after the AQI of 154 recorded on October 14 last year. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”. This was the first moderate air quality day in January this year.
Read all the Latest India News here