Delhi, Mumbai LIVE Updates: Min Temperature Expected to Drop in National Capital, 15% Power Tariff Hike Proposed by MSEDCL in Mumbai

Read more

According to a Times of India report, over 2 crore residential consumers in parts of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan, Vasai-Virar and rest of Maharashtra might see a huge burden as the power company has also proposed further 15% hikes in tariff in 2024-25.

A major fire broke out on the 22nd floor of a high-rise building and later spread in other parts of the structure in Dadar in Central Mumbai on Thursday night, a Fire Brigade official said. No casualties were reported and the blaze erupted in a closed flat around 8.30 pm on the 22nd floor of the 42-storey residential tower, R A Residency, news agency PTI quoted the official as saying.

In Delhi, minimum temperatures are expected to drop over two days with overcast conditions prevailing in the city. The minimum temperature settled at 12.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the highest this month so far, the weather department said.

Meanwhile, a man was arrested for allegedly falsely tweeting that a flight going from Dubai to Jaipur had been hijacked, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday.

Moti Singh Rathore, a resident of Nagaur in Rajasthan, arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after a Dubai-Jaipur was diverted to Delhi due to bad weather, Deputy Commissioner of Police (airport) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

Mumbai reported one Covid case on Thursday, which took its overall infection tally to 11,55,242, a civic health official said. As nobody succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, the fatality count remained unchanged at 19,747, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

In the national capital, season’s best air quality was recorded on Wednesday with the 24-hour average air quality index settling at 160 at 4 pm. This is the best after the AQI of 154 recorded on October 14 last year. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”. This was the first moderate air quality day in January this year.

Read all the Latest India News here