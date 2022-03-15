Mumbai, Delhi Sizzle, Gujarat Braces for Yellow Alert as Unusual Heat Wave Roasts North India, IMD Issues Alert

After long spells of winter, several parts of the country are witnessing record temperatures with heatwaves expected in many states.

Delhi and Mumbai recorded unusual high temperatures in March which the mercury climbing to record heights. While Delhi recorded its highest maximum temperature of the season, Mumbai witnessed eight degrees above the normal temperatures and severe heat warnings.

Here’s all you need to know about the heatwave conditions across states:

Delhi

Delhi recorded its highest maximum temperature of the season at 33 degrees Celsius on Monday, according to IMD. The minimum temperature in the capital settled at 17 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.

The maximum temperature recorded was 33 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season’s average, IMD said. The humidity levels remained between 94 per cent and 37 per cent.

“Temperature will rise till March 18 between 36 and 37 degrees Celsius. There will be some wind conditions so there will be some respite on March 18 and 19. The rise in temperature will continue thereafter," an official reportedly told ANI.

Advertisement

Mumbai

The maximum temperatures in Mumbai on Munday climbed to the highest for the year at 39.4 degrees, the IMD Santacruz observatory recorded. The maximum temperature was eight degrees above the normal and heat wave warnings were issued for Thane, Palghar and Raigad.

The highest temperature, recorded last year, was 40.9 degrees Celsius on March 28. Mumbai had recorded an all-time high maximum temperature in 1956 with 41.7 degrees on March 18.

IMD has predicted severe heat wave conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday in the city with the conditions likely to ease by Thursday.

Gujarat

The IMD has issued a ‘yellow’ alert to Gujarat for Tuesday and Wednesday as the heatwave intensifies in the country. The weather observatory said that the regions of Gujarat and Saurashtra are likely to see a severe heatwave and the temperature in Ahmedabad is likely to rise by 1-2 degrees.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan is likely to see heatwaves on Wednesday and Thursday in south-west part of the state as temperatures have soared in the state since Sunday.

The day temperature in most places in Rajasthan went above 33 degrees Celsius on Sunday while Barmer was the hottest place with a maximum temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in most other parts of the state was recorded between 33.8 degrees Celsius and 39.3 degrees Celsius.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.