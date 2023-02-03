Delhi, Mumbai LIVE Updates: Delhi Mayor Election to Be Held on Feb 6; New Vande Bharat Train Reaches Mumbai Ahead of Launch Next Week

Live now
Delhi, Mumbai LIVE: Good morning, readers. As you head out to work, we bring you news, at a glance, that may affect you. From Mumbai, Pune to Delhi, Chennai to Bengaluru, News18 brings you the latest city news updates from across India.
In an important update from the national capital, the mayoral election is the first item on the agenda for the municipal House slated to be held on February 6 in Delhi. LG VK Saxena issued a notification regarding the same on Thursday and said it will be followed by the election of the deputy mayor and six members of the standing committee of the MCD. Read More
The budget of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for the fiscal 2023-24 will be presented on February 4, the first time since 1985 that the exercise is being undertaken when the term of the corporators have ended and the financial capital’s civic body is under an administrator. The polls to BMC are pending due to factors like the coronavirus pandemic, delimitation of wards and OBC quota.
‘मध्यप्रदेश भवन’ केवल भवन नहीं है, इसमें प्रदेश की जनता की भावनाएं हैं और आकांक्षाएं भी हैं। यह भवन दिल्ली में प्रदेश की संस्कृति तथा गौरव के महत्वपूर्ण केंद्र के रूप में उभरेगा।
नई दिल्ली में नवनिर्मित मध्यप्रदेश भवन का लोकार्पण किया।https://t.co/vhl99aNibD https://t.co/qHNrNRHQli pic.twitter.com/oOaSUMgfCW
— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) February 2, 2023
At around 8:30 pm on Thursday, one of the two new Vande Bharat express trains slated to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week, arrived in Mumbai. The train reached Pune from the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory in the morning, departed for Mumbai in the evening and arrived at CSMT.
As many as nine trains on the Delhi route are running late due to low visibility, informed Railway officials on Friday. Here’s the list:
Besides, the election of the national president of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), an ally of the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, will also be held on February 14 in Delhi.
The semi-high speed train will undergo trials in the ghat (hilly) sections on the outskirts of Mumbai to test its parking brakes before its maiden run on February 10. The second new train is expected to reach Mumbai on February 6.
The new Madhya Pradesh Bhawan, built at a cost of Rs 150 crore in central Delhi’s Chanakyapuri, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday.
