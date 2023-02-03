CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ReelAwards2023#EntertainmentNews#CricketLive#BiggBoss16
  • Home
    • »
  • News
    • »
  • India
    • »
  • Delhi, Mumbai LIVE Updates: Delhi Mayor Election to Be Held on Feb 6; New Vande Bharat Train Reaches Mumbai Ahead of Launch Next Week

Live now

Delhi, Mumbai LIVE Updates: Delhi Mayor Election to Be Held on Feb 6; New Vande Bharat Train Reaches Mumbai Ahead of Launch Next Week

Delhi, Mumbai LIVE Updates: The mayoral election is the first item on the agenda for the municipal House slated to be held on February 6 in Delhi

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 03, 2023, 07:32 IST

New Delhi, India

Vande Bharat Express trains
The train reached Pune from the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory in the morning, departed for Mumbai in the evening and arrived at CSMT (Representational image: PTI/File)

Delhi, Mumbai LIVE: Good morning, readers. As you head out to work, we bring you news, at a glance, that may affect you.  From Mumbai, Pune to Delhi, Chennai to Bengaluru, News18 brings you the latest city news updates from across India.

In an important update from the national capital, the mayoral election is the first item on the agenda for the municipal House slated to be held on February 6 in Delhi. LG VK Saxena issued a notification regarding the same on Thursday and said it will be followed by the election of the deputy mayor and six members of the standing committee of the MCD. Read More

Feb 03, 2023 07:32 IST

Mumbai BMC's Civic Budget to be Announced on February 4

The budget of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for the fiscal 2023-24 will be presented on February 4, the first time since 1985 that the exercise is being undertaken when the term of the corporators have ended and the financial capital’s civic body is under an administrator. The polls to BMC are pending due to factors like the coronavirus pandemic, delimitation of wards and OBC quota.

Feb 03, 2023 07:30 IST

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Inaugurates Madhya Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi

Feb 03, 2023 07:29 IST

One of Two New Vande Bharat Trains Reaches Mumbai, Ahead of Launch Next Week

At around 8:30 pm on Thursday, one of the two new Vande Bharat express trains slated to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week, arrived in Mumbai. The train reached Pune from the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory in the morning, departed for Mumbai in the evening and arrived at CSMT.

Feb 03, 2023 07:28 IST

Delhi Mayor Elections to be Held on February 6

The mayoral election is the first item on the agenda for the municipal House slated to be held on February 6 in Delhi. LG VK Saxena issued a notification regarding the same on Thursday and said it will be followed by the election of the deputy mayor and six members of the standing committee of the MCD.

Feb 03, 2023 07:26 IST

9 Trains on Delhi Route Running Late Due to Low Visibility | List

As many as nine trains on the Delhi route are running late due to low visibility, informed Railway officials on Friday. Here’s the list:

  1. Banaras-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express (late by 1 hour)
  2. Raigarh-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express (late by 2-and-a-half hours)
  3. Balrampur-Gwalior Sushasan Express (late by 4 hours)
  4. Ayodhya Cantt-Delhi Express (late by 1 hour)
  5. Raxaul-Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express (late by 3 hours)
  6. Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express (late by 1 hour-and-45 minutes)
  7. Lucknow-New Delhi Mail (late by 1 hour)
  8. Batia-Anand Vihar Terminal Clone Special (late by 5 and a half hours)
  9. Barauni-New Delhi Clone Special (late by 4 hours)

Read more

Besides, the election of the national president of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), an ally of the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, will also be held on February 14 in Delhi.

At around 8:30 pm on Thursday, one of the two new Vande Bharat express trains slated to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week, arrived in Mumbai. The train reached Pune from the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory in the morning, departed for Mumbai in the evening and arrived at CSMT, a PTI report said.

The semi-high speed train will undergo trials in the ghat (hilly) sections on the outskirts of Mumbai to test its parking brakes before its maiden run on February 10. The second new train is expected to reach Mumbai on February 6.

The new Madhya Pradesh Bhawan, built at a cost of Rs 150 crore in central Delhi’s Chanakyapuri, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday.

Read all the Latest India News here

TRENDING NEWS

More News

    TAGS