Delhi, Mumbai LIVE Updates: Delhi Mayor Election to Be Held on Feb 6; New Vande Bharat Train Reaches Mumbai Ahead of Launch Next Week

Besides, the election of the national president of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), an ally of the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, will also be held on February 14 in Delhi.

At around 8:30 pm on Thursday, one of the two new Vande Bharat express trains slated to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week, arrived in Mumbai. The train reached Pune from the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory in the morning, departed for Mumbai in the evening and arrived at CSMT, a PTI report said.

The semi-high speed train will undergo trials in the ghat (hilly) sections on the outskirts of Mumbai to test its parking brakes before its maiden run on February 10. The second new train is expected to reach Mumbai on February 6.

The new Madhya Pradesh Bhawan, built at a cost of Rs 150 crore in central Delhi’s Chanakyapuri, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday.

