Delhi, Mumbai News LIVE Updates: Light Rain Predicted for Delhi-NCR Today; PM Modi to Flag off 2 Vande Bharat Trains From Mumbai on Feb 10

Delhi, Mumbai News LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains from Mumbai on February 10. The new Vande Bharat express trains will be traveling from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station to Shirdi and Solapur.

The PM will be reaching Mumbai in February for the opening of the Dawoodi Bohra community’s Arabic Academy in Andheri East. An official confirmation by the Railways about the launch is expected to arrive soon.

