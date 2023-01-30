CHANGE LANGUAGE
  Delhi, Mumbai News LIVE Updates: Light Rain Predicted for Delhi-NCR Today; PM Modi to Flag off 2 Vande Bharat Trains From Mumbai on Feb 10

Delhi, Mumbai News LIVE Updates: Light Rain Predicted for Delhi-NCR Today; PM Modi to Flag off 2 Vande Bharat Trains From Mumbai on Feb 10

Delhi, Mumbai News LIVE Updates: The PM will be reaching Mumbai in February for the opening of the Dawoodi Bohra community’s Arabic Academy in Andheri East

By: News Desk

Richa Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: January 30, 2023, 07:57 IST

New Delhi, India

Delhi, Mumbai News LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains from Mumbai on February 10. The new Vande Bharat express trains will be traveling from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station to Shirdi and Solapur.

The PM will be reaching Mumbai in February for the opening of the Dawoodi Bohra community’s Arabic Academy in Andheri East. An official confirmation by the Railways about the launch is expected to arrive soon.

Meanwhile, parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas, including Noida and Gurugram continued to receive rainfall on Monday even

Key Events

Jan 30, 2023 07:52 IST

Western Disturbance's Long Active Tail is Full of Thunderstorms, Says Weather Department

Jan 30, 2023 07:48 IST

Delhi To Witness Moderate Rainfall In Next 12 Hours: IMD

The national capital is likely to experience a few light to moderate spells of rainfall in the next 12 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Monday.

as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the national capital will likely experience a few lights to moderate spells of showers in the next 12 hours.

As per the weather department, clouds appearing over Delhi are likely to trigger the light to moderate rainfall spells of rainfall over the course of the day. According to IndiaMetSky Weather data, moisture is settling on the mountain tops of Aravali and is being lifted up instantly, news agency ANI reported.

