Delhi, Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Day 1 of Showers in Capital Bring Traffic Jams, Waterlogging; Floods Damage Houses in Dharamshala

Delhi, Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Delhi finally got some respite from the sweltering heat as the monsoon came knocking in the Capital after a long wait. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for isolated places in Mumbai and Thane, while an orange alert has been issued for July 14-15 indicating heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places. A red alert has been issued for neighbouring Raigad district with likelihood of extremely heavy rain at isolated places. The IMD said monsoon was active to vigorous over most parts of Maharashtra on Sunday. Most parts of Konkan —Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada—received widespread rainfall. An orange alert has also been sounded for Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir.

Here are the latest updates on the south-west monsoon:

• The IMD has sounded a yellow alert in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh while a red alert is in place for Konkan, central Maharashtra and Goa.

• According to the weather department, heavy rains and thunderstorm are expected in Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur and Telangana.

• Facing criticism over consecutive errors in forecasting the advancement of the Southwest Monsoon over Delhi, the India Meteorological Department on Monday said such type of failure by numerical models in the prediction of monsoon over the capital is “rare and uncommon".

• A cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala triggered a flash flood in the region on Monday, causing damage to properties in the tourist hotspot of Bhagsu Nag area. Visuals of the area showed heavy waterlogging with water gushing rapidly through the parked vehicles and water entering hotels.

• A landslide, triggered by heavy rainfall, at the Dabrani region of Uttarkashi district, blocked the Gangotri national highway yesterday. According to the district administration, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is trying to restore the highway.

• In the south, incessant rain continued to batter parts of Kerala as the weatherman issued an Orange alert for five northern districts of the state. In yet another rain-related incident, three people, including an eight-year-old boy, were killed at a village in Uttarakhand after their house collapsed in a landslide caused due to heavy rains.

• Over 60 people were killed in lightning-related incidents in UP, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Officials in Rajasthan said 23 people, including 12 in Jaipur, were killed and 27 injured in incidents of lightning strikes the state. According to the Disaster Management and Relief Department, the deaths were also reported from six other districts — Kota, Jhalawar, Baran, Dholpur, Sawai Madhopur and Tonk.

• At least 41 people were also killed in separate incidents of lightning accross 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh since Sunday. Out of the total number of lightning-related deaths in the state, 14 fatalities were reported in Prayagraj district alone.

