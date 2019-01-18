English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi's Three Civic Bodies Fined Rs. One Crore Each for Violating Pollution Laws
The CPCB said an environmental compensation of Rs 1 crore has to be paid by the three bodies by January 31, failing which prosecution will be initiated in accordance with law.
Smoke rises after a fire broke out at Bhalswa landfill site in New Delhi.
New Delhi: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) slapped Rs 1 crore fine each on three civic bodies of the city over open burning, dumping of waste, illegal running of plastic industries in non-conforming residential areas.
In three separate notices to the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the CPCB said it was observed that open dumping of garbage contributes approximately 13.1 per cent and open garbage burning contributes to approximately 11.1 per cent in the air pollution incidents in Delhi NCR region.
The CPCB said an environmental compensation of Rs 1 crore has to be paid by the three bodies by January 31, failing which prosecution will be initiated in accordance with law.
In its notice dated January 16 to EDMC, SDMC and North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the CPCB said during inspections it was found that incidents of burning of plastic and garbage were more prominent.
"Illegal industrial activities were seen in Seelampur, Ghazipur, Yamuna Vihar, Shastri Park, among other areas. The areas under the EDMC wherein non-segregation, open littering, dumping, burning, animal eating garbage have been reported," it said in the notice to the EDMC.
The CPCB also identified areas in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation where illegal industrial activities were seen.
"The areas under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation wherein non-segregation, open-littering, dumping, burning, animal eating garbage have been reported in Wazipur Industrial area, Samaypur Badli Industrial Area, Narela Industrial Area, Mandoli, Libaspur among other," the notice said.
The areas under the SDMC where illegal industrial activities were seen included Okhla, Nazafgarh, Naraina, Motinagar and Kapashera.
The CPCB also slapped fines on the Delhi Cantonment Board and the New Delhi Municipal Corporation of Rs 1 lakh over dumping of waste openly.
