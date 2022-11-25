CHANGE LANGUAGE
Delhi Murder Case: Suitcase With Body Parts Found in Haryana Forest, Police Suspect Links to Shraddha
Delhi Murder Case: Suitcase With Body Parts Found in Haryana Forest, Police Suspect Links to Shraddha

By: News Desk

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

Last Updated: November 25, 2022, 18:41 IST

(Left) Cops bring Aaftab Poonawala (wearing a hoodie) to his residence at Chhatarpur as part of the ongoing investigation; an undated photo of Shraddha Walkar. (PTI Photo)

On receipt of the complaint from Shraddha's father, Delhi Police registered an FIR on November 10 and arrested the accused later

During a search conducted in Haryana’s Faridabad, a suitcase was found by the police on Friday from which several body parts were recovered. Police suspect the remains are that of Shraddha Walkar, the 27-year-old woman killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala in Delhi’s Chatarpur area on May 18.

Following the recovery of the suitcase from Surajkund forest area, the Delhi Police was contacted. According to Faridabad Police, Prima facie, it appeared that a person was murdered elsewhere and a part of the body was dumped here to avoid identification, an ANI report said.

The body remains were wrapped in a plastic bag and a sack, and clothes and a belt were also recovered near the suitcase. The body parts (including torso) found in the suitcase appears to be months old. Sources said the gender of the body could not be ascertained.

“Faridabad police officials have also said that they will keep samples aside, in case Delhi police would want to go for a DNA test," official sources said.

Meanwhile, accused Aaftab underwent another session of the polygraph test on Friday. Earlier, he had undergone a marathon polygraph test of nearly eight hours on Thursday. Officials at the facility found it difficult to record his statements as he was not well.

Aaftab allegedly strangled Shraddha Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping those across the city over several days past midnight.

On receipt of the complaint from Shraddha’s father, Delhi Police registered an FIR on November 10 and arrested the accused later. Subsequent interrogation of the accused revealed that Aaftab killed Shraddha on May 18 after which he started researching ways to dispose of the body.

