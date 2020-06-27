Huge Swarms of Locusts Reach Delhi After Covering Gurugram Skies, Emergency Meeting Called

Huge swarms of crop-destroying locusts areas of the national capital bordering Gurugram on Saturday afternoon, as the invading insects attacked farms and houses in Chhatarpur in south Delhi.

Swarms of desert locusts had reached Gurugram on Saturday morning as residents posted multiple show massive clusters of the insects flying in and covering the skies.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has called an emergency meeting to discuss the situation following the locust attack in Gurugram. The minister also directed the administration to be alert, an official said.

Officials have said the migratory pests are likely to spare the national capital for now and instead head towards Faridabad and Palwal in Haryana.

The swarms of locusts, spread across two kilometres, moved from west to east. They entered Gurugram around 11.30 am, K L Gurjar of the Locust Warning Organisation, Ministry of Agriculture, told news agency PTI.

Alarmed at the invasion of the locusts, which settled on trees, rooftops and plants, many residents of Gurugram shared videos from their high-rise perches. At many places in Gurgaon, residents kept their windows closed to prevent the insects from entering homes.

Breakfast with a view!! Locust attack in DLF Phase 2, gurgaon. #LocustsAttack pic.twitter.com/RhgwLgle6P — Sagar Chawla (@sagarchawla8) June 27, 2020

In May, India battled a devastating desert locust outbreak. The crop-destroying swarms first attacked Rajasthan and then spread to Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

According to experts, broadly four species of locusts are found in India, desert locust, migratory locust, Bombay locust and tree locust. The desert locust is considered the most destructive.

It multiplies very rapidly and is capable of covering 150 kilometers in a day. This insect, a type of a grasshopper, can eat more than its body weight. A one square kilometer of locust swarm containing around 40 million locusts can in a day eat as much food as 35,000 people.

Experts blame the growing menace of desert locusts on climate change. They say breeding of locusts is directly related to soil moisture and food availability.