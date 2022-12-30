Delhi-NCR Pollution: GRAP Stage III Invoked, Non-essential Construction, Industrial Work Banned

As the air quality continues to worsen, the Centre’s air quality panel on Friday directed the implementation of curbs under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect in Delhi-NCR, including a ban on non-essential construction and demolition work. The national capital’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 399 on Friday, just two notches below the severe category.

At a review meeting held today, the sub-committee on GRAP noted that the AQI is likely to go into the severe category due to calm winds and stable atmospheric conditions.

Issuing the order, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said, “As the AQI in Delhi is expected to slip into the ‘Severe’ category owing to the calm wind and stable atmospheric conditions and is expected to deteriorate further, therefore, in an effort to prevent further deterioration of the air quality, the Sub-Committee decided that all actions as envisaged under Stage III of the GRAP — ‘Severe’ Air Quality {DELHI AQI ranging between 40 1-450}, be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned, with immediate effect in the entire NCR, in addition to all action already in force under Stage I and Stage II of the GRAP."

If the AQI is projected to reach the severe category, restrictive actions under Stage III are to be invoked at least three days in advance, according to GRAP.

Curbs under Stage III include a ban on non-essential construction and demolition, closure of stone crushers, and mining activities in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

The panel also asked authorities to further intensify the frequency of mechanised/vacuum-based sweeping of roads and ensure daily water sprinkling along with use of dust suppressants, before peak traffic hours, on roads and right of ways including hotspots, heavy traffic corridors and proper disposal of the collected dust in designated sites/landfills.

Authorities have also been asked to further intensify public transport services and introduce differential rates to encourage off peak travel.

Earlier in September, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced as part of this year’s Winter Action Plan that the start of the supersite would be one of the key components of Delhi’s fight against pollution.

