Rain Updates: Delhi Gets Best Air in 2 Yrs, Yellow Alert in K'taka, Schools Shut in Lucknow, Tamil Nadu's Tirupathur Amid Heavy Downpour

Rain over last three days has brought cleanest air and winter feels as well for Delhi with the maximum temperature settling at 23.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, 10 notches below normal and the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city at 44, the best in two years.

The non-stop low-intensity rainfall, however, led to traffic woes and waterlogging in parts of Delhi and NCR.

The weatherman has forecast a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle at a few places on Tuesday. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 24 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may hover around 20 degrees Celsius. Delhi has recorded 121.7 mm rainfall so far in October, the second highest in the month in 16 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, the rain situation in Uttar Pradesh remains grim with 11 people losing lives in rain-related incidents and 900 villages in 17 districts were affected by floods following heavy downpour.

• Yellow Alert in Karnataka for Rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rain over most parts of Karnataka for the next five days with a yellow alert for coastal, north and south interior of the for October 11 and 12. The rainfall is owing to a cyclonic circulation over north Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood which extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level, weather department said.

• Heavy Rain Lashes Karnataka, Tamil Nadu

Parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been receiving heavy rainfall, bringing flood-like situation in some areas and prompting authorities to shut schools in TN’s Tirupathur.

Roads in Karnataka’s Dharwad have been inundated due to heavy rains, while car, auto and a tractor were submerged in water due to heavy rainfall in Chitradurga district.

The Railways Bridge in Koppal was also flooded, making it difficult for commuters to navigate.

In Tamil Nadu, Tirupathur District Collector declared a holiday for schools and colleges for Tuesday due to a heavy rain warning. Heavy rain also expected over Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Karur, Erode, Namakkal, Salem districts of the state.

• Schools Closed in Lucknow, Several Other UP Districts Today Over Rains

All schools and higher educational institutions will remain closed on Tuesday in Lucknow and some other districts of Uttar Pradesh in view of incessant rain. A statement issued by District Magistrate of Lucknow Suryapal Gangwar said that schools will remain closed on Tuesday.

A state government official said higher education institutions will also remain closed on Tuesday in the districts where the authorities have declared holiday in view of rain. Earlier on Sunday, the district authorities in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Mathura, Kanpur, Etah, Mainpuri and Firozabad had ordered closure of schools on Monday.

• 10 Killed in Rain-related Incidents in UP

Rain woes continue in Uttar Pradesh with 11 people losing lives in rain-related incidents in the state where over 900 villages in 17 districts were affected by floods following heavy downpour, officials said on Monday. According to a report by the relief commissioner’s office, the lives of around 8.43 lakh people have been impacted due to the floods.

While seven people were killed in lightning strikes in Jhanshi, two people died after being swept away in flood waters Balrampur, one person died in a wall-collapse in Amethi.

In Jhansi, seven people were killed in lightning strikes on Monday afternoon, officials said. Sub Divisional Magistrate, Mauranipur, Mrityunjay Mishra said Kranti (28), her daughter Nikita (15) and Pinki (25), all from the district’s Itail village, died in a lightning strike.

• Rain Threat Looms Large Over India vs South Africa 3rd ODI in Delhi

Team India is set to host South Africa in the third and the final ODI of the series in Delhi on Tuesday, days after rain had its impact on the first ODI in Lucknow.

Chances of the match in Delhi on Tuesday getting disrupted due to rain remain high with the capital city receiving record rain since October 7 and chances of downpour continuing as per weather predictions.

As per accuweather.com, a private weather forecast portal, there is a 51 per cent chance of rain at 1:00 PM, the time at which the toss will take place. Rain is expected to continue till 6:00 PM.

• Light Rain Drizzle in Parts of Delhi Likely Today

Delhi has recorded 121.7 mm rainfall so far in October, the second highest in the month in 16 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IN PICS | Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi, Roads Waterlogged

The city recorded 25.3 mm rainfall on Saturday, 74.3 mm on Sunday and 21.8 mm on Monday (till 8.30 am). The ongoing rainfall is the second prolonged spell in three weeks. The rainfall recorded so far this month is around four times the normal rainfall of 28 mm and three times the precipitation (41.6 mm) recorded in August, which is the wettest month of the monsoon season.

The national capital received 122.5 mm rainfall in October last year, the highest in the month since 236.2 mm precipitation recorded in 1956. The all-time record for October stands at 238.2 mm (1954).

• Winter Feels for Delhiites: Rains Bring Down Mercury, Improve Air Quality in Delhi

Non-stop rains over three days has brought the mercury down in Delhi, with the maximum temperature settling at 23.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, 10 notches below normal, even as commuters battled heavy traffic on key road stretches in the city. The minimum temperature was recorded at 19.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average.

Rains over the last three days have not only brought the mercury down but have also disrupted the vehicular traffic. However, the national capital breathed the cleanest air on Monday since August 31, 2020, thanks to the bountiful rains over the last three days. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was 44 at 4 pm. It was 48 on Sunday, 56 on Saturday and 55 on Friday.

Delhi had recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 41 on August 31, 2020. Monday was the third “good air quality day” of the year. The city had recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 47 on September 16.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”. Delhi recorded 0.2 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

In the morning, commuters going through ITO, DND, Barapullah, Mukarba Chowk, Noida Gate and the Mahipalpur road had to face traffic snarls. According to officials, traffic is usually heavy on a Monday and waterlogging issues at several places compounded the problem for the commuters. Traffic police personnel were on the ground to monitor the situation and ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

• Max Temp Drops After Rains in Parts of Haryana

The maximum temperature on Monday dropped by few notches at several places in Haryana following rains. Hisar, Rohtak, Sirsa, Faridabad, Fatehabad, Palwal, Charkhi Dadri and Sonipat were among places that received light rain, it said.

According to the MeT department weather report, the maximum temperatures was between 23 to 25 degrees Celsius at most places in the state. In neighbouring Punjab, maximum temperatures hovered in the range of 28 to 29 degrees Celsius at most places and mainly dry weather prevailed during the day at most places.

Chandigarh, the common capital, recorded a high of 28.1 deg C. Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Haryana Minister Geeta Bhukkal on Monday paid a visit to the grain market in Jhajjar.

• Light to Moderate Rains Very Likely in Telangana Over Next 2-3 Days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has predicted light to moderate rains over many parts Telangana over the next 2-3 days due to an upright cyclonic storm circulation over north Tamil Nadu & its adjoining areas.

“At present, synoptic situations indicate that there’s an upright cyclonic storm circulation over north Tamil Nadu & its adjoining areas. From this upright cyclonic circulation, a trough runs along Rayalaseema, Telangana, Vidarbha and west MP, Dr K Nagaratna, Director, IMD Hyderabad, said.

“Under its influence, during next 2-3 days, Telangana is very likely to have light to moderate rains over many parts of its districts, especially over northwestern and northeastern districts,” Dr K Nagaratna said.

Under its influence, during next 2-3 days, Telangana is very likely to have light to moderate rains over many parts of its districts, especially over northwestern and northeastern districts: Dr K Nagaratna, Director, IMD Hyderabad — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022

She added, “After that, there’s a reduction in rainfall over north Telangana but rainfall likely to move towards southern, central & eastern dists. Yellow warning for tomorrow in western & northern dists of Telangana and heavy rainfall is very likely in western part of the state”.

