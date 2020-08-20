Delhi-NCR Rains LIVE Updates: Heavy Showers Leave Parts of National Capital Inundated; Traffic Police Alert Commuters About Waterlogging, Jams

Delhi-NCR Rains LIVE Updates: The national capital and its adjoining regions of Noida and Gurugram witnessed heavy showers, resulting in normal life being disrupted due to severe waterlogging. On Thursday, heavy waterlogging was reported in areas including, Baraf Khana, Mayur Vihar Phase 3, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Firozeshah Road. Delhi recorded moderate rains till 5:30 pm on Wednesday and more rainfall is likely in the next 24 hours, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department, said. The downpour wreaked havoc in Delhi and its satellite cities of Gurgaon and Noida, leading to the inundation of rainwater on roads and underpasses as well as traffic build-up in many areas. Power cuts during the rain in some areas amplified the problems of residents of the Millennium City, particularly those working from home, and home delivery services were also impacted.

Here are the Live Updates on Delhi-NCR Rains:

• Delhi Traffic Police issued an alert, saying that waterlogging is being reported at Jhandewalan Mandir on Rani Jhansi Road, MB Road at Lal Kuan (both carriageway) and Ma Anandmayee Marg near DD Motors (both carriageway).

Traffic AlertWater logging reported at:-1) Jhandewalan Mandir on Rani Jhansi Road 2) MB Road at Lal Kuan (both carriageway)3) Ma Anandmayee Marg near DD Motors (both carriageway) — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 20, 2020

• Visuals shared by news agency ANI show streets waterlogged at Baraf Khana. Waterlogging was also reported in areas including, Mayur Vihar Phase 3, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Firozeshah Road

Delhi: Streets waterlogged at Baraf Khana, as the city continues to receive rainfall pic.twitter.com/Mz2mrJ2ag0 — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

• Heavy Rain Throws Traffic Out of Gear in Gurgaon | Heavy rain lashed Haryana on Wednesday, flooding many roads and disrupting vehicular movement in several areas, including Gurgaon. Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said in a span of a few hours, the city had received 130 millimetres of rain. Sohna Chowk, Sikanderpur, Golf Course, Himgiri Chowk, Bilaspur Chowk, and the roads towards Delhi and Jaipur reported water-logging, according to Gurgaon Traffic Police officials.