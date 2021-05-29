Delhi-NCR Reports 177 Cases of Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome in Children Post Covid-19

Delhi NCR have registered about 177 cases of Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in children (MIS-C) post Covid-19. While Delhi alone reported 109 cases of MIS-C syndrome in children post Covid, 68 other cases were reported in Gurugram and Faridabad.

Doctors have said that cases of MIS-C are increasing among children who have recovered from coronavirus-live-updates-astrazeneca-vaccine-india-biden-internationaltravel-3788159.html">Covid-19. MIS refers to a condition where the patient develops fever and inflammation in multiple organs such as heart, lungs and brain, India Today reported.

Fever, difficulty in breathing, stomach pain and bluish discolouration of skin and nails are signs of the disease, according to experts. The age group of children contracting the disease is from 6 months to 15 years. The maximum cases, however, are being reported between the age group of 5 and 15.

Dr Dhiren Gupta, chairperson-elect of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics Intensive Care Chapter and paediatrician at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said, “Acute infection of Covid-19 in children leads to two kinds of changes — a child may get pneumonia or there could be an antibody-mediated inflammation called MIS-C. Only prompt recognition can help catch the problem in time.”

According to the data by Indian Academy of Paediatrics Intensive Care Chapter, in the first wave of Covid-19, more than 2,000 cases of MIS-C have been reported in the country.

Experts say that this syndrome is curable if it’s diagnosed early. Dr Gunjan Kela, HoD paediatrics Department at SAIMS told Times of India, This syndrome can affect different body parts including lungs, nervous system and heart. But, it is curable and can have the least impact if early diagnosed.”

Parents have been advised to be on guard for as much as one month after their own recovery period, as the syndrome has been found to be mostly treatable upon early diagnosis and intervention.

