Delhi-NCR, UP, Haryana And Punjab To Receive Rain Today: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that there is a possibility of rain in Delhi and its surrounding areas including Bhiwani, Charkhi-Dadri, Bhiwadi, Jhajjar on Monday. The rain will be accompanied by strong winds which will bring relief to the residents as there will be a drop in temperature. The weather forecast has come at a time when the pace of Southwest Monsoon has slowed down in many parts of the country which has resulted in an increase in temperature in many parts including Delhi-NCR.

According to the IMD, there may be rainfall in some parts of Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Due to this, people will get relief from the scorching heat to some extent.

The Met department has also predicted rainfall with thunderstorms at isolated places in the districts of Kota, Udaipur, Ajmer, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions of Rajasthan on Monday, while Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions in western Rajasthan will also receive thunderstorms during the next 48 hours.

The weather agency has predicted rainfall and thunderstorms at some places in Eastern Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places in Western Uttar Pradesh on July 6.

Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary M Rajeevan said on Sunday that the Southwest Monsoon is set to become active once again after a pause and the forecast indicates that rain-related weather changes across the country will intensify from July 8.

He said that there will be a return of rain-related activities over the South, West Coast and East-Central India from July 8. The monsoon will be completely active from July 12 onwards, he said.

The southwest monsoon has not progressed since June 19 after good spells of rainfall in the first two-and-a-half weeks of June.

Monsoon rain has not yet reached Delhi, Haryana, parts of western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and western Rajasthan.

In its forecast for July, the IMD said that this month will see good rains across the country. However, some parts of North India, some parts of South Peninsula, Central, East and North-East India may see normal and below normal rainfall.

The IMD said that the Northern Limit of Southwest Monsoon (NLM) is currently passing through Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar.

