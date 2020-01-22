Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Wakes Up to Foggy Morning as Mercury Settles at 7 Degrees, Low Visibility Delays 22 Trains

The mercury is likely to drop to 6 degrees Celsius in the next two to three days as temperatures are expected to dip with the commencement of icy winds from the hills on Wednesday.

Ahona Sengupta | News18.com

Updated:January 22, 2020, 8:27 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Wakes Up to Foggy Morning as Mercury Settles at 7 Degrees, Low Visibility Delays 22 Trains
Delhi and its surrounding national capital region wakes up to dense fog on Wednesday morning. (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi and its surrounding national capital region woke up to a densely foggy morning on Wednesday with the minimum temperature settling at 7 degree celsius accompanied by cold winds.

At least 22 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to low visibility and a thick layer of fog in the Northern Railway region. On Tuesday, as many as 25 North India-bound trains were delayed by over 5 hours.

Meanwhile, five flights were diverted as the Captain was not trained to land under CAT3 conditions, which are activated when the visibility of air drops, at the Delhi airport.

Weather experts said wind direction will change and cold northwesterly winds will start blowing in from the hills on Wednesday, which will lead to a dip in the temperatures.

Dense to very dense fog was observed over Punjab, north Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi, East UP and Bihar at 5:30 am on Wednesday, said the Indian Meteorological Department. "Visibility recorded Patiala, Bikaner, Churu, Hissar, Delhi, Baharaich, Gorakhpur and Patna — 25 each; Lucknow-50," the Met department said.

The mercury is likely to drop to 6 degrees Celsius in the next two to three days as temperatures are expected to dip with the commencement of icy winds from the hills on Wednesday.

A fresh western disturbance January 28 onwards is expected to trigger "fairly widespread" rainfall in the entire northwest India and "good" snowfall in the hills, the weatherman said.

On Tuesday, calm winds and cloud cover led to an increase in pollution levels and the temperature was recorded at 9.2 degrees Celsius, which was two notches more than normal.

The overall air quality index has been between 364 to 269, so far, this week.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram