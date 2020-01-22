Delhi Wakes Up to Foggy Morning as Mercury Settles at 7 Degrees, Low Visibility Delays 22 Trains

New Delhi: Delhi and its surrounding national capital region woke up to a densely foggy morning on Wednesday with the minimum temperature settling at 7 degree celsius accompanied by cold winds.

At least 22 Delhi-bound trains were delayed due to low visibility and a thick layer of fog in the Northern Railway region. On Tuesday, as many as 25 North India-bound trains were delayed by over 5 hours.

Meanwhile, five flights were diverted as the Captain was not trained to land under CAT3 conditions, which are activated when the visibility of air drops, at the Delhi airport.

Weather experts said wind direction will change and cold northwesterly winds will start blowing in from the hills on Wednesday, which will lead to a dip in the temperatures.

Dense to very dense fog was observed over Punjab, north Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi, East UP and Bihar at 5:30 am on Wednesday, said the Indian Meteorological Department. "Visibility recorded Patiala, Bikaner, Churu, Hissar, Delhi, Baharaich, Gorakhpur and Patna — 25 each; Lucknow-50," the Met department said.

#WATCH Delhi: Dense layer of fog on Barapullah flyover, this morning. pic.twitter.com/NhlqAzgUbb — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2020

The mercury is likely to drop to 6 degrees Celsius in the next two to three days as temperatures are expected to dip with the commencement of icy winds from the hills on Wednesday.

A fresh western disturbance January 28 onwards is expected to trigger "fairly widespread" rainfall in the entire northwest India and "good" snowfall in the hills, the weatherman said.

On Tuesday, calm winds and cloud cover led to an increase in pollution levels and the temperature was recorded at 9.2 degrees Celsius, which was two notches more than normal.

The overall air quality index has been between 364 to 269, so far, this week.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.