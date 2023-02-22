CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Nikki Yadav MurderKarnataka IAS vs IPSAdani IssueBhiwani Deaths CaseCovid-19
  • Home
    • »
  • News
    • »
  • India
    • »
  • Delhi News LIVE Updates: Mayor Election Today After AAP's SC Win; Constable in Nikki Yadav Murder Case Accused of Attempt to Rape in 2018

Live now

Delhi News LIVE Updates: Mayor Election Today After AAP's SC Win; Constable in Nikki Yadav Murder Case Accused of Attempt to Rape in 2018

Delhi News LIVE Updates: In a boost to AAP, the apex court had ordered that the MCD members nominated by the L-G cannot vote to elect the mayor

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 22, 2023, 08:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Delhi mayor election was delayed due to repeated adjournments of the House following acrimonious exchanges between members of the BJP and the AAP.
Delhi mayor election was delayed due to repeated adjournments of the House following acrimonious exchanges between members of the BJP and the AAP. (Image: Twitter)

Delhi News LIVE Updates: The national capital may finally get a new mayor today, after two months of political tussle and three failed attempts by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to hold the mayoral polls.

The elections for mayor, deputy mayor and six members of the standing committee comes after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena gave his nod to convene the municipal House last week. The Supreme Court, where the AAP vs BJP tussle was underway over polls, too had ordered to convene the house and fix a date for elections. Read More

Feb 22, 2023 08:00 IST

Delhi Live Updates: Nation That Does Not Respect Its Elderly Citizens Can Never Be Successful, Says CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday felicitated 24 senior citizens and said a society or a nation that does not respect its elderly citizens can never be successful. The 24 senior citizens who were selected under five categories – Iconic senior citizens, elderly in art and culture, elderly in sports, elderly in medicines, freedom fighters of Delhi — were awarded during the Varishth Samman Utsav.

Feb 22, 2023 07:55 IST

Delhi News LIVE: Man Stabbed to Death in Southwest Delhi, Accused Arrested

A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death over a petty issue in southwest Delhi’s Mehram Nagar, police said on Tuesday, as per PTI. Another person was injured during the incident, they said, adding that the accused, identified as Rajkumar alias Raju (40), has been arrested.

Feb 22, 2023 07:54 IST

Delhi News LIVE Updates: Delhi 3rd in Violent Crimes, 2nd in Crimes Against Women, Says L-G

“NCRB data shows that Delhi stands in third place in terms of cases of violent crime per lakh population. It is second across country in terms of crime against women, despite the fact that we’ve police strength of about 81,000 available in Delhi,” said Delhi L-G VK Saxena at the DCPs conference, as quoted by ANI.

Feb 22, 2023 07:52 IST

Nikki Yadav Murder: Delhi Police Again Takes Accused to Temple Where He Married Victim

The Delhi Police on Tuesday once again took Nikki Yadav murder-accused Sahil Gehlot to Arya Samaj Mandir in Greater Kailash where they had married as it continued its search for evidence, as per PTI. According to sources, the accused was also presented before the priest of the temple.

 

Feb 22, 2023 07:50 IST

Delhi News LIVE: Glaring 'Lacuna' in Policing, Says Delhi L-G

“Recent incidents of girl being chopped into multiple pieces and thrown across Delhi and a girl being hit and dragged by car on New Year’s eve, death of ASI Shambhu Dayal Meena among other cases exhibit glaring lacuna in policing at the field level.” — Delhi L-G VK Saxena.

Delhi News LIVE: Glaring 'Lacuna' in Policing, Says Delhi L-G
Feb 22, 2023 07:48 IST

Delhi Mayor Election LIVE: Standing Committee Election Also Today

In the election for the Standing Committee, AAP is likely to win three seats and the BJP two. The fight is over the sixth seat. If the alderman were allowed to vote, the strength of the BJP would have gone up to 123 from 113. AAP has 150 votes in the 274-member house, where the majority mark stands at 138.

Feb 22, 2023 07:46 IST

Delhi Latest News: Max Temp of 31.4 Deg C Recorded, Seven Notches Above Normal

The maximum temperature in Delhi settled seven notches above normal at 31.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, a day after the mercury soared to a record high.

Delhi on Monday recorded the third hottest February day since 1969 with the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, the national capital’s primary weather station, soaring to 33.6 degrees Celsius. The reading was nine notches above normal.

Feb 22, 2023 07:45 IST

Delhi Mayor Election: Win for AAP as SC Orders Nominated Members Cannot Vote

In a boost to AAP, the SC had ordered that the MCD members nominated by the L-G cannot vote to elect the mayor. “Nominated members cannot go for election. The constitutional provision is very clear,” a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud observed.

Feb 22, 2023 07:43 IST

Delhi News: Cop in Nikki Yadav Murder Case Accused of Attempt to Rape in 2018

The Delhi Police on Tuesday initiated a departmental enquiry against constable Naveen Kumar, cousin of Sahil Gehlot who killed his partner Nikki Yadav almost two weeks ago, to investigate why he wasn’t suspended in 2018 after being named in the charge sheet of attempt to rape and criminal intimidation case, as per Hindustan Times.

Kumar was suspended within 24 hours of his arrest in Yadav’s murder case on Saturday.

Feb 22, 2023 07:41 IST

Delhi LIVE Updates: Govt Plans to Allow Only Electric Two-wheelers to Ply as Bike Taxis

The aggregator policy being finalised by the Delhi government proposes to allow only electric two-wheelers to ply as bike taxis, officials said on Tuesday.

Feb 22, 2023 07:40 IST

Delhi News LIVE Updates: Mayor Election Today

The elections for mayor, deputy mayor and six members of the standing committee comes today after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena gave his nod to convene the municipal House last week. The Supreme Court, where the AAP vs BJP tussle was underway over polls, too had ordered to convene the house and fix a date for elections.

Read more

In a boost to AAP, the apex court had ordered that the MCD members nominated by the L-G cannot vote to elect the mayor. “Nominated members cannot go for election. The constitutional provision is very clear,” a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud observed.

AAP candidate Shelly Oberoi had approached the top court, questioning the BJP’s contention that the aldermen — 10 members nominated by the Lieutenant Governor — are allowed to vote in the election.

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, the mayor and the deputy mayor elections should be held in the very first session of the House after the civic polls.

The election, however, was delayed due to repeated adjournments of the House following acrimonious exchanges between members of the BJP and the AAP. The MCD elections results were declared on December 8 last year.

A month after the high-stakes municipal polls, the House was convened on January 6, January 24 and February 6, but it failed to carry out the exercise on three occasions, and was adjourned without electing a mayor, triggering much political bickering between AAP and BJP.

The crisis also impacted the annual budget proceedings and the schedule of taxes for year 2023-24 was passed by the Special Officer of the MCD on February 15, since the deliberative wing had not come into place.

In the election for the Standing Committee, AAP is likely to win three seats and the BJP two. The fight is over the sixth seat. If the alderman were allowed to vote, the strength of the BJP would have gone up to 123 from 113. AAP has 150 votes in the 274-member house, where the majority mark stands at 138.

While it would not have affected the outcome of Mayor election, the BJP could have bagged a critical chunk of the Standing Committee, understood to be the most powerful body in civic body. The Congress has said it would abstain, sparking allegations of “deal-making with the BJP” from AAP councillors.

Nikki Yadav Murder Case

Meanwhile, in Delhi’s latest sensational murder cases, Sahil Gehlot’s cousin and constable, Naveen Kumar, is in more trouble over a five-year-old case. Kumar is not only accused of helping Gehlot in killing of his partner Nikki Yadav, but was also named in the 2018 charge sheet of attempt to rape and criminal intimidation case.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday initiated a departmental enquiry against the constable. A report in Hindustan Times quoted a senior officer of Delhi Police as saying that Kumar, who was posted to DCP Dwarka’s office before being arrested in connection with Yadav’s murder on Saturday, had been charge-sheeted in 2018 in Rohini.

“He was charge-sheeted by the investigating officer in a case (FIR no 62/2018) under sections 323 (causing hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 427 (mischief), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Kanjhawala police station on August 20, 2018. As soon as the matter was brought to our notice, a departmental enquiry was initiated against him, today (Tuesday) in that case,” he said, asking not to be named.

Read all the Latest India News here

TRENDING NEWS

TAGS