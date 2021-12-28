Delhi Night Curfew: 411 FIRs, 754 Challans Issued for Violating Covid Norms

More than 400 FIRs were registered and 754 challans were issued for violations of covid appropriate behaviour during the first night curfew imposed across the national capital amid rising cases of coronavirus infections, the Delhi Police said. According to a data shared by the Delhi Police, as part of the action taken during night curfew from 11 pm on Monday to 5 am on Tuesday, 411 FIRs under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 754 challans were issued to those violating covid guidelines.

Amid a scare about the spread of the Omicron variant, Delhi on Saturday recorded 331 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single-day rise since June 9, and one death, while the positivity rate mounted to 0.68 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With a fresh fatality being reported, the number of coronavirus deaths in the national capital in the month of December has risen to eight, the highest in the last four months. The Delhi government on Sunday had decided to re-impose night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am from Monday in view of surge in daily cases and significant rise in positivity rate. States like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka and Kerala have also reimposed night curfew.

According to a graded response action plan, a ''Yellow'' alert will come into force, bringing a set of restrictions. On Sunday, Delhi recorded 290 cases with a positivity rate of 0.55 per cent and one fatality, according to official figures.

The spike in fresh cases in the last few days is being recorded amid a jump in cases of new Omicron variant of the coronavirus here. India saw the highest single-day rise of Omicron infections with 156 fresh cases, taking the total tally of such cases to 578, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

