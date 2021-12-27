Delhi Overtakes Maha as Top Contributor to India's Omicron Tally; Govt Announces Exemptions for Night Curfew from Today

Night curfew will be imposed in Delhi from 11 pm on Monday as the national capital recorded highest single-day rise after June 10 and swiftly surpassed Maharashtra’s Omicron tally, leading states.

According to a DDMA order, movement of individuals except those in exempted categories has been restricted. The night curfew will be in place from 11 pm to 5 am till further orders, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said.

Delhi has so far detected 142 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Of these, 23 have been discharged from hospitals.

Those exempted from the curfew include government officials, judges and judicial officers, medical personnel, pregnant women and patients, people going on foot to buy essential items, media persons, and people going to or returning from railway stations, bus stops and airports. Only exempted-category people will be allowed in Metro trains and public transport buses during the night curfew hours, the DDMA order stated.

The national capital on Sunday recorded 290 fresh Covid infections. The Covid infection tally in the city has now climbed to 14,43,352. According to Delhi health department, the city on June 10 had recorded 305 Covid cases.

The Covid positivity rate has also climbed to 0.55 per cent. The city had recorded highest 0.67 per cent Covid positivity rate on June 4. As per the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a ‘yellow’ alert is sounded if the positivity rate stays at 0.5 per cent on two consecutive days.

The number of active Covid cases has also crossed 1,000 mark in the city and currently stands at 1,103 which is the highest after July 1. The health department has said that Delhi had recorded highest 1,357 active Covid cases on July 1. Presently, 583 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation.

A number of restrictions, including night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, halved seating capacity in Metro trains and buses, closure of non-essential shops and malls among others, kick in with the ‘yellow alert.

With a 98.18 per cent Covid recovery rate, the active Covid case rate in Delhi has gone up to 0.076 per cent. The Covid death rate in the city stands at 1.74 per cent, while the number of Covid containment zones has risen to 279 in the city.

Meanwhile, a total of 52,947 new tests — 50,059 RT-PCR and 2,888 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 3,23,99,242 so far.

Out of 1,09,032 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 37,964 were first dose and 71,068 second dose. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,55,57,615, according to the health ministry’s data.

