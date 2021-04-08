Delhi Night Curfew: Who Needs An E-Pass and How To Get it to Travel Between 10pm to 5am

Delhi government, on Tuesday, imposed a night curfew from 10pm to 5am till April 30 to curb the surge in Covid-19 positive cases in the national capital. However, the night curfew, effective from April 6, will be relaxed for people engaged in essential services and others would need an e-pass to travel during the restricted hours.

The e-passes can only be obtained through the official website of the Delhi government. According to a TOI report, many applicants could not complete the process for an e-pass as the government website faced some technical glitches due to heavy traffic.

Over 73,000 applications for e-pass have been received till Wednesday. Only 1,271 applications have been approved and close to 31,000 are pending, the government sources informed. Over 34000 applications were rejected.

Who are allowed and who needs an e-pass during Night Curfew:

-The shopkeepers selling essential goods like medicines, groceries, fruits, vegetables and milk will be allowed to move around with an e-pass after 10 pm.

-Journalists and other employees of media organisations will also be allowed to travel during the night curfew with an e-pass.

-Doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and health workers can travel during the curfew hours with a valid identity card. Pregnant women and patients going for treatment have been exempted from the night curfew restrictions.

-Passengers travelling to airport, railway station or bus terminal will be allowed to commute by showing valid tickets.

-Government employees, diplomats and officials holding constitutional positions have been exempted from the night curfew restrictions, as per the order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

How to apply for e-pass:

1. Visit the website of the Delhi government (www.Delhi.gov.in)

2. Click on the newly created link for e-pass: Apply for ePass for Night Curfew from 10:00 PM to 05:00 AM

3. Choose the language of your choice. The online application is available in English and Hindi only.

4. Select ‘e-pass for travel during night-curfew’ from the drop down menu

5. Fill in the details like your phone number, name, your district, and address or place of engagement.

6. Select the type of service you are engaged in like media, groceries, medicines etc. from the drop down list.

7. Fill in the details for the duration you need an e-pass

8. Upload photo of a valid ID proof along with any other document like visiting card, shop licence etc. The maximum size of the document should be 4MB

9. Tick the acknowledgement button and submit your request.

10. Once you submit application you will get a reference number. Use the reference number to check the status of your application.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here