Delhi: No Ban on Construction Activities After Central Panel Lifts GRAP-3 Curbs As Air Quality Improves

In the view of improved air quality in the national capital, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday said that actions under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) have been revoked. However, restrictions under State I and Stage II will continue.

The actions under State I and Stage II have to be monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further to the ‘severe’ category, the central panel said.

Under Stage II, construction activities will be allowed, however, there will be restrictions on those who have been penalised or have been issued closure orders.

“The Sub-Committee for operationalization of the revised GRAP in its earlier meetings had invoked actions under Stage I, Stage II, Stage III and Stage IV of the GRAP vide orders dated October 5,2022, October 19,2022, October 29, 2022 and November 3, 2022 respectively. Further, SubCommittee in its review meeting held on 06.11.2022, revoked the actions under Stage-lV (‘Severe+’ Air Quality) of GRAP after considering the improvement in air quality of Delhi and AQI forecast of subsequent days," read the CAQM order.

AQI of Delhi has been progressively improving from the leve1s of 346 (Very Poor’) on ll.ll.2022 and on 14th November,2022, has been recorded as 294 (‘Poor’) which is about 100 AQI points below the threshold for invoking the GRAP Stage-lll actions (Delhi AQI 400-450) and preventive/ mitigative/ restrictive actions under all Stages up to Stage-lll are underway, there is a likelihood of

sustaining the improvement in AQI.’ The forecast by IMD/ IITM also

do not indicate any steep degradation. The Sub-Committee, accordingly, hereby decides to revoke with immediate effect its order dated 29th October, 2022, for invoking actions under Stage-III (‘Severe’ Air Quality) of the GRAP," it added.

Under Stage II, hotel tandoors are not permitted to use coal or firewood. The use of diesel generator sets except for essential and emergency services (hospitals, railways, metro services, airports, water pumping stations, and “nationally significant projects") is prohibited.

Delhi’s air quality remained in the very poor category on Monday morning, while the minimum temperature settled a notch above the season’s average at 14.1 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9:am was 309. The city’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 303 on Sunday, as was on Saturday. It was 346 on Friday and 295 on Thursday. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

