Delhi Says No to Chhath Puja, Eases Curbs on Large Gatherings for Festive Season Till Nov 15

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has relaxed restrictions on large gatherings and congregations for the festive season till November 15. In its fresh Covid-19 guidelines, however, the authority has disallowed Chhath Puja celebrations at public places and river banks. Festivals such as Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath, among others all fall within this time period.

The DDMA has also said fairs and food stalls will not be permitted during festivals. The revised guidelines stated, “It may be noted that restrictions on gatherings and large congregations imposed earlier are being relaxed only to the extent of allowing celebrations of upcoming festivals till November 15."

The authority stated, “Fairs, melas, food stalls, jhoolas, rallies and processions will not be permitted during festivals in Delhi. Chhat pooja celebration shall not be allowed in public places and people are advised to celebrate the same at their homes."

The order also stated, “All event organisers will have to obtain requisite permission from the district magistrate (DM) concerned for organising festival events, well in advance. No permission shall be granted by DMs or authorities for conducting any event in containment zones," it added.

The DDMA has also said standing or squatting at festive events will not be allowed. Organisers can use chairs, and social distancing must be strictly observed.

(With PTI inputs)

