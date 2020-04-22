Delhi-Noida Border Sealed as Preventive Measure against Covid-19 Spread, Certain Exemptions Permitted

Lucknow: The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration on Tuesday decided to seal the Delhi-Noida border as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The announcement came hours after Ghaziabad also closed its border with Delhi as per the lockdown orders.

However, certain services will be allowed to continue travelling across the border. Health workers and essential services personnel with valid passes issued by government authorities will be allowed to travel.

Media personnel in possession of specific passes issued by the District Information Officer or Additional Superintendent of Police of Gautam Buddh Nagar will also be allowed.

Other exceptions include ambulances, small and heavy vehicles carrying essential commodities, officials of the central government with passes issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and doctors and health workers employed with hospitals and emergency services in the district.

The newly-appointed District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Suhas LY, on Tuesday said in a tweet, "Dear residents, as per the medical department advice, in the larger public interest, as a preventive measure to fight COVID-19, we are closing Delhi-GB Nagar/Noida broder completely, with following specified exceptions."

He attached a copy of the order stating the reasons for sealing the border along with the exceptions.

It said the report by medical authorities clearly mentions that people travelling between GB Nagar and Delhi are vulnerable to COVID-19. "Thus the border of GB Nagar with Delhi is sealed until further notice," it said.

The order added that only essential services and health workers who would carry valid pass issued by the authorities were being allowed by the police at the border. GB Nagar administration made it clear that special e-passes will be issued for others who want to pass through with a valid reason.

So far, 102 cases have been reported from GB Nagar district, with the maximum of them related to a particular firm. An FIR was lodged against the company and its office sealed by district authorities.

As many as 153 fresh coronavirus cases, including 65 from Agra and 33 from Rae Bareli, were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the total count of such cases in the state to 1,337 from 53 districts, said its health department. Three COVID-19-related deaths were also reported, taking the death toll to 21 in the state.

The count of active cases in the state stands at 1,154 as of now.

