Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2020: Application Process Begins Today, Private Schools Upload Criteria

As many as 1,700 private, unaided, and unrecognised schools in Delhi has started the admission process by uploading admission criteria on their websites.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 29, 2019, 10:31 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Nursery Admissions 2020: Application Process Begins Today, Private Schools Upload Criteria
Representative Image

It’s time for parents in Delhi to gear up for their kid’s admission as the private schools in Delhi have announced the beginning of the admission process for nursery schools. These admissions are available for the unreserved seats in entry-level classes. As announces, the forms for admissions to nursery, kindergarten and class 1 for the academic session 2020-21 will be available from Friday, November 29.

As many as 1,700 private, unaided, and unrecognised schools in Delhi has started the admission process by uploading admission criteria on their websites. The last date of submissions of admission form is December 27. The first list of selected candidates will be released next year on January 24. The second list will be available on February 12, 2020, with the third list on March 16, 2020.

This year, the process has begun 10 days prior as compared to the last year. Parents can fill admission forms online as well as in person at school. However, they will have to pay a one-time non-refundable admission registration fee of Rs 25.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) made it compulsory for schools to upload the criteria and point on the website by Thursday. As mentioned in an official DoE circular, all the private, unaided, recognized schools will have to reserve 25 per cent of seats for EWS/DG category students and Child with Disability. Like every year, admission to these reserved seats will be conducted through a centralised draw-of-lots process by the Delhi government.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram