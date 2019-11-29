Delhi Nursery Admissions 2020: Application Process Begins Today, Private Schools Upload Criteria

It’s time for parents in Delhi to gear up for their kid’s admission as the private schools in Delhi have announced the beginning of the admission process for nursery schools. These admissions are available for the unreserved seats in entry-level classes. As announces, the forms for admissions to nursery, kindergarten and class 1 for the academic session 2020-21 will be available from Friday, November 29.

As many as 1,700 private, unaided, and unrecognised schools in Delhi has started the admission process by uploading admission criteria on their websites. The last date of submissions of admission form is December 27. The first list of selected candidates will be released next year on January 24. The second list will be available on February 12, 2020, with the third list on March 16, 2020.

This year, the process has begun 10 days prior as compared to the last year. Parents can fill admission forms online as well as in person at school. However, they will have to pay a one-time non-refundable admission registration fee of Rs 25.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) made it compulsory for schools to upload the criteria and point on the website by Thursday. As mentioned in an official DoE circular, all the private, unaided, recognized schools will have to reserve 25 per cent of seats for EWS/DG category students and Child with Disability. Like every year, admission to these reserved seats will be conducted through a centralised draw-of-lots process by the Delhi government.

