Delhi Nursery Admissions 2020: List of Documents Needed as Application Process Begins Today

The private schools-governing body, the Directorate of Education under the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi has announced the beginning of admission process on unreserved categories for entry-level classes. The Delhi nursery admission for the academic session 2020-21 begins from November 29, whereas the last date of application for various schools will be January 7, 2019.

Parents can fill online forms for their kids, or can purchase it school directly, along with a one-time non-refundable application fee of Rs 25. If you are also looking forward to admissions, here are a few details to keep in mind:

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2020: Upper Age Limit

From this year onwards, there has been an initiative to introduce an upper age limit for each class.

• Nursery: Should be less than four years of age,

• Kindergarten: Should be less than five years of age,

• Class 1: Should be less than six years of age.

Delhi nursery admission 2020: List of documents valid as proof of address

Parents will be needed to provide address proof along with the application form. Documents accepted as address proof include:

• Domicile certificate of the child or of his/her parents.

• Ration card or Smart card issued for parents with the name of the child.

• Aadhaar Card / UID card issued in the name of the parents.

• MTNL telephone bill / Electricity bill / Water bill / Passport in the name of any of the parents.

• Voter I-card of any of the parents.

