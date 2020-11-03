Delhi Nurses to Withdraw from Emergency Services Over Salary, Give Two-day Ultimatum

Around 650 nurses of four MCD-run hospitals — Hindu Rao, Kasturba Gandhi, Rajan Babu and Girdhari Lal — are on a round the clock strike. This comes in just a few days post the withdrawal of strike by the doctors after 23 days.

"While doctors were paid after the recent strike by healthcare workers, only a months' salary was released for the nurses. If our salaries are not released in two days, we will be forced to withdraw from Emergency services as well," said BL Sharma from Kasturba Gandhi Maternity Hospital Nurses Association.

"As it is, nurses' salaries are less. We are disappointed and have been cheated by both the Commissioner and the mayor. We were assured that the salary of all employees will be released but only doctors' salary was released and we were left empty-handed," he added.

There are mattresses laid on the gates of all the four MCD hospitals and the nurses take shifts to protest 24 hours for the past two days, needless to say the OPD services and the registration of new patients is majorly affected, a doctor at Hindu Rao explained.

Indu Jamwal from Hindu Rao Hospital Nurses Association said that the salaries for the months of August, September and October 'were still pending while other paramedic employees have not got wages since June this year'.

Around 280 nurses from Hindu Rao Hospital, 140 nurses from Kasturba Hospital, 160 nurses from Rajan Babu TB Hospital and 50 nurses from Girdhari Lal Hospital have gone on strike.

Meanwhile, the mayors of MCD continue to stage protest outside the Delhi secretariat accusing Arvind Kejriwal's government of not releasing funds to the municipal corporation.